Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser
Ontario Provincial Police cruiser. X/OPP

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted December 27, 2023 10:14 am.

Last Updated December 27, 2023 10:15 am.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across Ontario.

El Hachm El Moussi, 45, of Casablanca, Morocco, has been charged with two counts of uttering threats, two counts of mischief and two counts of extortion.

On Nov. 1, Kipling Collegiate Institute, Lakeshore Collegiate Institute and Western Technical Commercial School were evacuated for bomb threats, and students were sent home for the day before a sweep of the schools revealed no threat.

OPP said the threats also included a demand for money in exchange for details about the alleged explosives, but no actual explosives were ever found.

Multiple schools and other public facilities received threatening messages from an unknown individual, indicating that bombs had been placed at their locations.

On Nov. 30, Belgian police arrested El Moussi in Morocco in connection with a series of bomb threats against schools in Belgium that week.

An OPP spokesperson said at the time, and through the investigation in Ontario, authorities had strong reason to believe El Moussi was the same person allegedly connected to the threats “and major disruption” made in the province.

The OPP is consulting with the Federal Department of Justice on how the accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice.

With files from Lucas Casaletto

Top Stories

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

TRANSIT 2024

58m ago

Youth charged following slashing in Hamilton
Youth charged following slashing in Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating following an altercation where a youth was slashed in the face in Hamilton on Tuesday night. Police were called shortly after 8:00 p.m. to a McDonald's at 970...

55m ago

Swimming sensation Summer McIntosh voted CP female athlete of the year
Swimming sensation Summer McIntosh voted CP female athlete of the year

Summer McIntosh's continued assault on the international swimming podium in 2023 made her The Canadian Press female athlete of the year. ``I'm very honoured to have it and it's just really cool,''...

6m ago

Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years
Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years

The Rosedale Diner, located on Yonge Street near Summerhill station in midtown Toronto, will be closed after Dec. 31, 2023.

13h ago

