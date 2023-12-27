Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across Ontario.

El Hachm El Moussi, 45, of Casablanca, Morocco, has been charged with two counts of uttering threats, two counts of mischief and two counts of extortion.

On Nov. 1, Kipling Collegiate Institute, Lakeshore Collegiate Institute and Western Technical Commercial School were evacuated for bomb threats, and students were sent home for the day before a sweep of the schools revealed no threat.

OPP said the threats also included a demand for money in exchange for details about the alleged explosives, but no actual explosives were ever found.

Multiple schools and other public facilities received threatening messages from an unknown individual, indicating that bombs had been placed at their locations.

On Nov. 30, Belgian police arrested El Moussi in Morocco in connection with a series of bomb threats against schools in Belgium that week.

An OPP spokesperson said at the time, and through the investigation in Ontario, authorities had strong reason to believe El Moussi was the same person allegedly connected to the threats “and major disruption” made in the province.

The OPP is consulting with the Federal Department of Justice on how the accused will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice.

With files from Lucas Casaletto