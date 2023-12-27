Man attempts to evade Halton police by jumping into Lake Ontario, hiding in pipe

A man has been arrested despite efforts to evade Halton police by jumping into Lake Ontario and hiding in a pipe.

Police say they received a call around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday regarding a 35-year-old man who was allegedly in breach of court conditions and in possession of a stolen vehicle in the area of Spencer Smith Park.

When officers arrived, the man jumped into Lake Ontario and concealed himself within a pipe. With the assistance from nearby marine units, Halton police were able to remove the man from the water.

He was placed under arrest and was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for hypothermia.