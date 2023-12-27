Man died in Christmas Day tent fire in downtown Vancouver

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services say they responded to a call of a tent and possibly a person on fire at around 9 a.m. Monday. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 27, 2023 12:59 pm.

Last Updated December 27, 2023 1:12 pm.

VANCOUVER — A man has died in a Christmas Day tent blaze in downtown Vancouver, with the fire service saying a crew arrived to find the man still on fire.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services say they responded to a call of a tent and possibly a person on fire at around 9 a.m. Monday.

Emergency crews and police responding to the scene near Canada Place found the man had already died from his injuries.

Acting Assistant Chief of Operations for the fire rescue service Geoff Clark says there were no other injuries from the incident.

No additional details on the cause of the fire or the victim’s identity have been released.

Clark says the victim and the tent were both still partially ablaze when crews arrived.

“When crews arrived, they found a gentleman who had succumbed to his injuries, was deceased and still partly on fire and partly smouldering,” he says. 

“So they put him out with a fire extinguisher and then continued to put out the tent fire.”

Environment Canada data shows temperatures on Christmas Eve reached a low of minus-1.1 degree Celsius, and the temperature on Christmas Day morning hovered between 5 and 7 degrees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

TRANSIT 2024

4h ago

Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP
Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across...

3h ago

GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes
GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes

An Ontario court has ordered a GTA-based developer to pay over $180,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to illegally selling pre-construction homes. Ideal (BC) Developments has been...

2h ago

Toronto among top Canadians cities in EIU livability index
Toronto among top Canadians cities in EIU livability index

Despite the high cost of living, housing crisis, and struggles with health care, Vancouver is ranked fifth on the 2023 EIU Liveability Index.

3m ago

Top Stories

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

TRANSIT 2024

4h ago

Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP
Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across...

3h ago

GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes
GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes

An Ontario court has ordered a GTA-based developer to pay over $180,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to illegally selling pre-construction homes. Ideal (BC) Developments has been...

2h ago

Toronto among top Canadians cities in EIU livability index
Toronto among top Canadians cities in EIU livability index

Despite the high cost of living, housing crisis, and struggles with health care, Vancouver is ranked fifth on the 2023 EIU Liveability Index.

3m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

11h ago

2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."

19h ago

3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.

11h ago

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.

11h ago

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

More Videos