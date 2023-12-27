Mississippi health department says some medical marijuana products are being retested for safety

By The Associated Press

Posted December 27, 2023 6:45 pm.

Last Updated December 27, 2023 6:56 pm.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi State Department of Health said Wednesday that “a large number” of medical marijuana products are on hold so they can be retested.

The department first issued the hold on Dec. 21.

A news release from the department said the products are being retested “to validate results related to the use of pesticides and presence of mycotoxins,” which are produced by fungi. No illnesses from the products have been reported, the department said.

The department is overseeing the new testing of the medical cannabis products in licensed testing facilities.

“Through the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system, the agency can isolate the batch and lot numbers associated with this administrative hold and expedite the retesting,” said Laura Goodson, director of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program. “The tracking system is an invaluable tool to assist with regulatory compliance and overall product safety.”

Retesting is prioritized based on the type of medical cannabis products. Cannabis flower or bud was being tested first because it is the base for many of products, followed by concentrates and infused products.

The department said as batches of products are cleared, the hold on those will be lifted and the products will be back on the market.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

TRANSIT 2024

3h ago

Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP
Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across...

9h ago

GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes
GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes

An Ontario court has ordered a GTA-based developer to pay over $180,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to illegally selling pre-construction homes. Ideal (BC) Developments has been...

8h ago

Suspect wanted in connection with sex assault on board TTC train
Suspect wanted in connection with sex assault on board TTC train

Toronto police are searching for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault on board a TTC train. Police were called to Davisville Subway Station on August 17, 2023 at around 3:10 p.m. for reports...

2h ago

Top Stories

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

TRANSIT 2024

3h ago

Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP
Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across...

9h ago

GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes
GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes

An Ontario court has ordered a GTA-based developer to pay over $180,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to illegally selling pre-construction homes. Ideal (BC) Developments has been...

8h ago

Suspect wanted in connection with sex assault on board TTC train
Suspect wanted in connection with sex assault on board TTC train

Toronto police are searching for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault on board a TTC train. Police were called to Davisville Subway Station on August 17, 2023 at around 3:10 p.m. for reports...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

17h ago

1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.
2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."
3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.

17h ago

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.

17h ago

More Videos