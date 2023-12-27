Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange closed at 21,015.91, up by 134.72 points.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Financials. Up 68 cents or 17.2 per cent, to $4.64 on 8.3 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Financials. Up 58 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $63.90 on 7.9 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 38 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $53.39 on 6.5 million shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Financials. Down 49 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $63.7 on 6.3 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.6 per cent, to $42.73 on 4.3 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Materials. Up 3 cents, or 7 per cent, to 47 cents on 4.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Cargojet Inc. (TSX: CJT). Industrials. Up $1.55, or 1.4 per cent to $115.66. Cargojet Inc. says it has renewed a partnership with Arctic-focused airline Canadian North to deliver cargo to the region. Mississauga, Ont. based Cargojet says that under the deal, it will be the exclusive provider for air cargo from Winnipeg and Ottawa to Iqaluit, while Canadian North will continue to distribute shipments across Canada’s Arctic. It says the deal aims to increase shipping capacity to the region and builds upon Canadian North’s recently announced plans to double the size of its cargo facility in Ottawa by 2026. The five-year deal marks a continuation of a partnership between the two companies that has been going for more than 22 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27,2023.

