New Mexico native will oversee the state’s $49B savings portfolio amid windfall from petroleum

FILE - New Mexico economists and budget officials, including Legislative Finance Committee Chief Economist Jon Clark, at right, brief lawmakers about declines in state revenue, Dec. 5, 2016, in Santa Fe, N.M. Clark, a state cabinet secretary and former economist to the Legislature, was selected Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, to oversee New Mexico's $49 billion nest egg of savings and trust accounts at the State Investment Council. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 27, 2023 5:18 pm.

Last Updated December 27, 2023 5:56 pm.

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state cabinet secretary and former economist to the Legislature was selected Wednesday to oversee New Mexico’s $49 billion nest egg of savings and trust accounts at the State Investment Council.

As state investment officer, Albuquerque native Jon Clark will oversee financial assets including the New Mexico land grant permanent fund — built largely from petroleum production on state trust lands since the 1970s to benefit schools, hospitals and other public institutions.

The 11-member investment council — a board of elected and appointed officials with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham serving as chair — conducted a nationwide search that generated more than 80 applications.

Clark in 2019 joined the Economic Development Department and rose this year to acting cabinet secretary at an agency that administers annual incentives worth hundreds of millions of dollars aimed at creating private employment opportunities, from job-training grants to film production “rebates” that can offset nearly one-third of local spending.

Prior to that, he worked as an analyst and chief economist to the budget and accountability office of the Legislature.

Steve Moises retired on Oct. 1 after a 13-year stint as state investment officer. Clark starts work at an annual salary of $285,000.

Management of New Mexico’s state investments has taken on increasing significance amid an unprecedented surge in state government income from oil and natural gas production in the Permian Basin that overlaps southeastern New Mexico and portions of western Texas.

Voters last year approved an increase in annual distributions from the land grant fund to public schools and early childhood education programs. At the same time, state lawmakers have been setting aside billions of dollars in surplus state income each year in a variety of trust accounts for the future, in case the world’s thirst for oil falters.

The State Investment Council oversees New Mexico’s early childhood education trust, created in 2020 to generate investment earnings and underwrite an ambitious expansion of public preschool, no-cost child care and home nurse visits for infants. The fund already holds roughly $6 billion.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling for the first name of Jon Clark, rather than John.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

TRANSIT 2024

2h ago

Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP
Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across...

7h ago

GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes
GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes

An Ontario court has ordered a GTA-based developer to pay over $180,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to illegally selling pre-construction homes. Ideal (BC) Developments has been...

7h ago

Suspect wanted in connection with sex assault on board TTC train
Suspect wanted in connection with sex assault on board TTC train

Toronto police are searching for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault on board a TTC train. Police were called to Davisville Subway Station on August 17, 2023 at around 3:10 p.m. for reports...

1h ago

Top Stories

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

TRANSIT 2024

2h ago

Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP
Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across...

7h ago

GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes
GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes

An Ontario court has ordered a GTA-based developer to pay over $180,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to illegally selling pre-construction homes. Ideal (BC) Developments has been...

7h ago

Suspect wanted in connection with sex assault on board TTC train
Suspect wanted in connection with sex assault on board TTC train

Toronto police are searching for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault on board a TTC train. Police were called to Davisville Subway Station on August 17, 2023 at around 3:10 p.m. for reports...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

15h ago

1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.

23h ago

2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."

23h ago

3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.

16h ago

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.

16h ago

More Videos