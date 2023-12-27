North Korea’s Kim vows to bolster war readiness to repel ‘unprecedented’ US-led confrontations

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, holds a year-end plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

By Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press

Posted December 27, 2023 7:59 pm.

Last Updated December 27, 2023 8:12 pm.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for bolstered war readiness to repel what he said were unprecedented U.S.-led confrontational moves in comments during a key political meeting tasked with setting state objectives for 2024, state media reported Thursday.

Kim’s comments indicated once again that North Korea will likely continue weapons tests to modernize its nuclear arsenal for the time being. But observers say Kim likely hopes to eventually use his boosted arsenal as leverage in diplomacy with Washington, possibly after the U.S. presidential election in November next year.

During Wednesday’s second-day session of the ruling party’s plenary meeting, Kim set forth unspecified tasks for the military and the munitions industry to “further accelerate the war preparations” in the face of “(anti-North Korea) confrontation moves by the U.S. and its vassal forces unprecedented in history,” the official Korean Central News Agency said.

It said Kim also clarified the party’s stance on expanding North Korea’s strategic cooperation with anti-imperialist countries amid the world’s rapidly changing geopolitical situation. KCNA said Kim spoke about the direction of the North’s dealings with South Korea as well but didn’t elaborate.

The Workers’ Party meeting is expected to last several days, and state media are expected to publicize details of its discussions after it ends, likely on Dec.31. Experts say North Korea is expected to come up with pledges and steps to strengthen its nuclear attack capability and expand cooperation with Russia and China, which are also locked in separate confrontations with the U.S.

Topics to be dealt with at the meeting could include North Korea’s push to operate more spy satellites following its launch of its first military reconnaissance satellite on Nov. 21. After the November launch, North Korea said it will submit to the plenary meeting a plan to launch more satellites to improve its spaced-based surveillance capabilities on its rivals.

Since last year, North Korea has performed a barrage of missile tests in breach of U.N. bans, including last week’s launch of the solid-fueled Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile — its most advanced weapon designed to attack the mainland U.S. The North has argued it has sovereign, legitimate rights to conduct such tests to deal with the expansion of U.S.-South Korean military exercises that it views as invasion rehearsals.

Kim has refused to return to diplomacy with the U.S. since his high-stakes diplomacy with then-President Donald Trump fell apart in 2019. A main sticking point in the collapsed Kim-Trump diplomacy was how much sanctions relief North Korea would be given in return for a partial surrender of its nuclear program.

Hyung-jin Kim, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes
GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes

An Ontario court has ordered a GTA-based developer to pay over $180,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to illegally selling pre-construction homes. Ideal (BC) Developments has been...

10h ago

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle, Toronto police say
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle, Toronto police say

Toronto police officers say the collision happened at Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

41m ago

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

TRANSIT 2024

5h ago

Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP
Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across...

10h ago

Top Stories

GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes
GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes

An Ontario court has ordered a GTA-based developer to pay over $180,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to illegally selling pre-construction homes. Ideal (BC) Developments has been...

10h ago

Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle, Toronto police say
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle, Toronto police say

Toronto police officers say the collision happened at Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

41m ago

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

TRANSIT 2024

5h ago

Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP
Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

19h ago

1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.
2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."
3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.

19h ago

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.

19h ago

More Videos