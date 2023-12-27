Suspect wanted in connection with sex assault on board TTC train

A suspect is wanted in connection with a sex assault on board a TTC station.
A suspect is wanted in connection with a sex assault on board a TTC station. HANDOUT/Toronto Police Service

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 27, 2023 4:44 pm.

Last Updated December 27, 2023 4:51 pm.

Toronto police are searching for a suspect in connection with a sexual assault on board a TTC train.

Police were called to Davisville Subway Station on August 17, 2023 at around 3:10 p.m. for reports of a sexual assault.

It’s alleged the suspect and victim were onboard a northbound train heading to Davisville. The victim was standing and the suspect was sitting behind the victim, the suspect then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

The suspect then got off the train at Finch and was last seen walking towards the bus bay.

He’s described as a male, 25-35 years old, with dark brown hair and unshaven appearance. He was last seen wearing a green vest, grey shorts and brown slippers.

A security camera photo has been released by police.

