TEPCO’s operational ban is lifted, putting it one step closer to restarting reactors in Niigata

Members of Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority attend a meeting in Tokyo Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. Japanese nuclear safety regulators lifted an operational ban Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, imposed on Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, also known as TEPCO, the operator behind the Fukushima plant that ended in disaster, allowing the company to resume preparations for restarting the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa, a separate plant, after a 12-year stoppage. (Kyodo News via AP)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted December 27, 2023 2:55 am.

Last Updated December 27, 2023 3:12 am.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese nuclear safety regulators lifted an operational ban Wednesday imposed on Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, the operator behind the Fukushima plant that ended in disaster, allowing the company to resume preparations for restarting a separate plant after more than 10 years.

At its weekly meeting, the Nuclear Regulation Authority formally lifted the more than two-year ban imposed on the TEPCO over its lax safety measures, saying a series of inspections and meetings with company officials has shown sufficient improvement. The decision removes an order that prohibited TEPCO from transporting new fuel into the plant or placing it into reactors, a necessary step for restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa’s reactors.

The plant on Japan’s northern coast of Niigata is TEPCO’s only workable nuclear power plant since the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami put its Fukushima Daiichi plant out of operation. Now the company is burdened with the growing cost of decommissioning the Fukushima plant and compensating disaster-hit residents.

The NRA slapped an unprecedented ban on the operator in April 2021 after revelations of a series of sloppy anti-terrorism measures at TEPCO’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, the world’s largest nuclear power complex housing seven reactors.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant was partially damaged in a 2007 earthquake, causing distrust among local municipalities. The March 2011 disaster caused stoppages of all 54 reactors Japan used to have before the Fukushima disaster, and prompted utility operators to decommission many of them due to additional safety costs, bringing the number of usable reactors to 33 today. Twelve reactors have been restarted under tougher safety standards, and the government wants to bring more than 20 others back online.

TEPCO was making final preparations to restart the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant’s No. 6 and No. 7 reactors after regulators granted safety approvals for them in 2017. But in 2018, regulators gave the plant’s nuclear security a “red” rating, the lowest given to any operator, resulting in the operational ban.

The case raised questions about whether TEPCO learned any lessons from the 2011 Fukushima crisis, which was largely attributed to the utility’s lack of concern about safety.

NRA Chair Shinsuke Yamanaka told Wednesday’s meeting that the lifting of the restrictions is just the beginning, and TEPCO is still required to keep improving its safety precautions.

Before TEPCO can restart the reactors, it needs the consent of nearby residents. Prior to the NRA decision Wednesday, Niigata Gov. Hideyo Hanazumi told reporters that the will of the voters he represents must be taken into consideration.

The Japanese government recently began a push to restart as many reactors as possible to maximize nuclear energy and meet decarbonization targets. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government has reversed Japan’s nuclear energy phaseout plan, instead looking to use atomic power as key energy supply accounting to more than one-fifth of the country’s energy supply.

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years
Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years

The Rosedale Diner, located on Yonge Street near Summerhill station in midtown Toronto, will be closed after Dec. 31, 2023.

6h ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say
Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say

York Regional Police officers say emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road area at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

4h ago

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

7h ago

Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police
Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have charged a Whitby man with sexual assault after an incident involving a female passenger who was acquiring his services as an Uber driver. According to a...

12h ago

Top Stories

Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years
Iconic Toronto restaurant The Rosedale Diner set to close its doors after 45 years

The Rosedale Diner, located on Yonge Street near Summerhill station in midtown Toronto, will be closed after Dec. 31, 2023.

6h ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say
Pedestrian seriously injured after collision in Vaughan, police say

York Regional Police officers say emergency crews were called to the Dufferin Street and Langstaff Road area at around 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

4h ago

Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition
Ontario Line tunnelling and station work to begin in 2024, new bridge opening at Exhibition

In the second part of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews is speaking with the Metrolinx program sponsor of the Ontario Line.

7h ago

Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police
Uber driver charged after alleged sexual assault of passenger in Whitby: police

Durham Regional Police officers say they have charged a Whitby man with sexual assault after an incident involving a female passenger who was acquiring his services as an Uber driver. According to a...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."

9h ago

3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.

2h ago

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.

2h ago

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.
More Videos