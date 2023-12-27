Toronto man facing charges after 3 alleged attempted car jackings in Ajax

A Toronto man is facing several charges in connection to car jackings in Ajax.

Durham police say they received a call about a stolen vehicle in progress in the area of Bayly Street West and Kitney Drive.

It’s alleged a man approached the victim after he returned to his vehicle in the parking lot of a local business. The suspect demanded the victim exit the vehicle and allegedly gestured that he had a weapon. The man then allegedly fled the area in the victim’s vehicle before colliding with a tree.

The suspect then attempted to car jack another driver who had stopped to offer help after seeing the collision. The man was unsuccessful and then fled on foot.

He was eventually arrested after officers set up a perimeter and the suspect unsuccessfully tried to attempt to car jack another vehicle from a third victim whose car was in a residential driveway.

The man sustained minor injuries and was transporting to hospital.

Ricardo Newell, 20, is facing 17 charges including robbery, possess weapon for committing offence, disguise with intent and failure to comply with a release order.

He has been held for a bail hearing.