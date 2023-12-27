No injuries reported in 2-alarm Scarborough fire

No injuries have been reported after a two-alarm fire at a home in Scarborough Wednesday.

Toronto fire crews were called to Knockbolt Crescent near Midland and Finch Avenues to a heavy fire.

The fire has been knocked down, but crews remain on the scene at this time.

Toronto Fire Service say the fire started in the garage where it was mostly contained to and did not spread to the rest of the house. There were people in the home at the time, but they evacuated from the home.

There’s no word on the cause of the fire at this point.