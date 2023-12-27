US ambassador thanks Japan for defense upgrade and allowing a Patriot missile sale to US

FILE - A member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stands guard next to a surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor launcher vehicle in Funabashi, east of Tokyo, on Jan. 18, 2018. Japan’s defense spending will increase more than 16% next year under a record military budget approved Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, that is intended to accelerate the deployment of long-range cruise missiles that can hit targets in China or North Korea. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press

Posted December 27, 2023 9:14 am.

Last Updated December 27, 2023 9:26 am.

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel praised Japan’s contribution to drastic “reform and modernization” of their alliance, particularly its military capability and spending, as well as a decision to allow Japanese-made Patriot guided missiles to be shipped to the United States to make up for its decreasing inventory.

In a meeting with Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara on Wednesday, Emanuel noted a series of steps Japan has taken to bolster its military power and the countries’ alliance, saying it brings the “level of deterrence to capital D deterrence.”

In the latest move, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government on Friday eased its postwar ban on lethal weapons exports, a move seen as a major break from Japan’s postwar self-defense-only principle. It also approved a 16.5% increase in defense spending next year to a record 7.95 trillion-yen ($56 billion) with a focus on missile strike and defense capabilities.

The revision to the arms transfer policy allows Japan to export weapons and components made in Japan under foreign licenses to the licensing nations. It’s also a first major revision of Japan’s arms export ban since an earlier easing on non-lethal weapons transfer in 2014. Kishida’s government is currently in the process of further easing the policy to allow sale to third countries of jointly developed lethal weapons, like a next-generation fighter jet Japan is co-developing with Britain and Italy.

Japan on Friday quickly approved a U.S. request for shipment of surface-to-air Patriot guided missiles produced in Japan under an American license to complement U.S. inventory, prompting speculation they may be sent to Ukraine.

Kihara said Tuesday the two sides were still discussing details as officials need to carefully make production and shipment plans so “this will not make a hole in the defense of Japan.”

Pacifist groups, academics and some opposition lawmakers in Japan have questioned why Tokyo is selling the Patriot missiles. Critics say it also needs to fortify its missile strike and defense capabilities to be able to cope with an increasingly assertive China.

Kihara said the Patriot shipment is intended to showcase the will and capability of the Japan-U.S. military alliance and to ensure the peace and stability of Japan. It also shows Japan does not tolerate any attempts to change the status quo of international order, he said.

Emanuel described Japan’s revision to the military equipment sale policy as “a capstone to a year of reform.” He said it will result in a greater inventory for the United States as well as the Indo-Pacific region.

“That’s really important for a system that’s under stress,” Emanuel said of the Patriot missiles, which the United States supplies to Ukraine. “So it’s very helpful when we manage our inventory.” Emanuel said the shipment from Japan is only for U.S. inventory.

He said all the steps Japan has taken, from the defense spending increase to planned deployment of Tomahawks, underscore its transformation “from alliance protection to alliance projection” and that “we are very deeply appreciative.”

Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

TRANSIT 2024

1h ago

Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP
Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across...

17m ago

Youth charged following slashing in Hamilton
Youth charged following slashing in Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating following an altercation where a youth was slashed in the face in Hamilton on Tuesday night. Police were called shortly after 8:00 p.m. to a McDonald's at 970...

1h ago

Swimming sensation Summer McIntosh voted CP female athlete of the year
Swimming sensation Summer McIntosh voted CP female athlete of the year

Summer McIntosh's continued assault on the international swimming podium in 2023 made her The Canadian Press female athlete of the year. ``I'm very honoured to have it and it's just really cool,''...

11m ago

Top Stories

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

TRANSIT 2024

1h ago

Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP
Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across...

17m ago

Youth charged following slashing in Hamilton
Youth charged following slashing in Hamilton

Hamilton police are investigating following an altercation where a youth was slashed in the face in Hamilton on Tuesday night. Police were called shortly after 8:00 p.m. to a McDonald's at 970...

1h ago

Swimming sensation Summer McIntosh voted CP female athlete of the year
Swimming sensation Summer McIntosh voted CP female athlete of the year

Summer McIntosh's continued assault on the international swimming podium in 2023 made her The Canadian Press female athlete of the year. ``I'm very honoured to have it and it's just really cool,''...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."

16h ago

3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.

8h ago

3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.

8h ago

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:06
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo
Rescheduled Flair Airlines flight leaves passengers stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo

Passengers on a Flair airlines flight were left stranded in Kitchener-Waterloo airport after several mishaps by the carrier. They're now told they aren't going anywhere until Christmas Day. Mike Jagassar reports.
More Videos