Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by vehicle, Toronto police say

A pedestrian has been rushed to a hospital in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a vehicle Wednesday evening, Toronto police officers say.

A Toronto Police Service update posted on social media said emergency crews were called to the intersection of Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent, just east of the Don Valley Parkway, just before 7:45 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear.

Officers said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collisions.

Investigators closed the intersection as they gathered evidence.