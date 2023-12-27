Youth charged following slashing in Hamilton

Hamilton police
A Hamilton police cruiser. Photo: Flickr.

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted December 27, 2023 9:31 am.

Hamilton police are investigating following an altercation where a youth was slashed in the face in Hamilton on Tuesday night.

Police were called shortly after 8:00 p.m. to a McDonald’s at 970 Upper Wentworth Street, for reports of 50 youths in the establishment who were no longer welcome.

As the youths exited the restaurant to go to the parking lot, two teenage males were sprayed with bear spray, Hamilton Police Service public information officer Krista-Lee Ernst tells CityNews.

A separate incident occurred with two other male youths where police say a 14-year-old slashed a 16-year-old in the face, where the victim sustained a minor injury. The 16-year-old was treated and released from hospital.

The 14-year-old was arrested and will face a charge of assault with a weapon in January. Police continue to investigate the bear spray incident, but say the victims continue to be uncooperative.

