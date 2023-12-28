15-year-old surfer dies in South Australia state’s third fatal shark attack since May

This image made from video shows Ethel Beach, South Australia, Australia Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. A 15-year-old boy had died in a shark attack on Thursday while surfing off a remote beach in South Australia. The attack took place at Ethel beach on the Yorke Peninsula.(Australian Broadcasting Corp. via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 28, 2023 10:04 pm.

Last Updated December 28, 2023 10:56 pm.

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — A 15-year-old surfer has died in the third fatal shark attack in the waters off South Australia state in recent months.

Khai Cowley was attacked by a suspected great white shark Thursday while surfing with his father off remote Ethel Beach on the Yorke Peninsula west of his hometown of Adelaide, authorities said.

He was brought to shore but emergency services were unable to revive him.

Surfers died in shark attacks in remote parts of South Australia in May and October. Their bodies were never recovered.

South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas said there have been 11 fatal shark attacks in the state’s waters since 2000.

The fact that three of those fatalities occurred since May is “startling and is of concern,” he told Nine Network television Friday.

Malinauskas said there was little the government could do to make beaches safer outside Adelaide, the state capital and its most populous city.

Outside the state, a 16-year-old girl killed by a bull shark in a river in the west coast city of Perth in February was the only other fatal shark attack in Australia during 2023.

Adelaide-based shark expert Andrew Fox said the increase in shark attacks in South Australia this year, including two non-fatal attacks, was difficult to explain. He said overcast conditions like those at Ethel Beach on Thursday can embolden sharks to attack.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

15-year-old boy with stab wounds taken to hospital from TTC Sheppard West subway station
15-year-old boy with stab wounds taken to hospital from TTC Sheppard West subway station

Emergency crews were called to Sheppard West station after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear where exactly the stabbing happened.

12m ago

Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date

In part four of our 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

11h ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto's Little Portgual
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto's Little Portgual

Toronto police officers said the collision happened just after 7:10 p.m. on Thursday near Dufferin Street and Dundas Street West.

2h ago

Bowmanville man arrested for allegedly planning to engage in sex acts with a U.S. woman's children
Bowmanville man arrested for allegedly planning to engage in sex acts with a U.S. woman's children

A man has been been arrested by Durham police after investigators received information that he was planning to meet a U.S. woman to engage in sexual acts with her and her children. On Wednesday at around...

10h ago

Top Stories

15-year-old boy with stab wounds taken to hospital from TTC Sheppard West subway station
15-year-old boy with stab wounds taken to hospital from TTC Sheppard West subway station

Emergency crews were called to Sheppard West station after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear where exactly the stabbing happened.

12m ago

Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date

In part four of our 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

11h ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto's Little Portgual
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto's Little Portgual

Toronto police officers said the collision happened just after 7:10 p.m. on Thursday near Dufferin Street and Dundas Street West.

2h ago

Bowmanville man arrested for allegedly planning to engage in sex acts with a U.S. woman's children
Bowmanville man arrested for allegedly planning to engage in sex acts with a U.S. woman's children

A man has been been arrested by Durham police after investigators received information that he was planning to meet a U.S. woman to engage in sexual acts with her and her children. On Wednesday at around...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

20h ago

2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.

12h ago

3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.
2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

More Videos