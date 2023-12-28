Alabama coaches don’t want players watching film on tablets out of fear of sign stealing

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe speaks to reporters during a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Alabama is scheduled to play against Michigan on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl, a semifinal in the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

Posted December 28, 2023 3:17 pm.

Last Updated December 28, 2023 3:26 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alabama is covering every angle when it comes to preparing for Monday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game against Michigan at the Rose Bowl.

That includes making sure their equipment and films do not get hacked in the wake of the Wolverines’ sign-stealing allegations from earlier this season.

Wide receiver Isaiah Bond and running back Jase McClellan said Thursday that watching film has been restricted to only as a group and with coaches at team facilities.

McLellan also said that players are not receiving practice film directly on their iPads, and that only coaches are receiving it.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the final three regular-season games by the Big Ten Conference due to a sign-stealing scheme.

Harbaugh denied any role or knowledge in the scheme. Connor Stallions, a former Michigan staff member, was considered one of the leaders of the operation and resigned.

The NCAA does not prohibit sign stealing. However, it does not allow in-person scouting or the use of electronic equipment to steal signs.

“The app where we record film off of practice and stuff like that, and they were I guess like looking at other people’s play calls, their hand signals the first eight games or something like that,” Bond said.

Quarterback Jalen Milroe said he was still watching film on his iPad despite the warnings.

“I watch tape all over the building. That’s what I’m doing right now. I’m going to be prepared for the game,” he said.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees didn’t want to discuss Michigan’s controversies and noted the focus was more on the Crimson Tide’s preparations and less on the Wolverines.

“I don’t think we’ve put any harm to what our preparation can look like with any of the things we’ve done. Again, we’re focused on us. Less about that stuff and more on what we can do to play well,” Rees said.

Alabama and Michigan use the same company software for their film viewing and data analysis.

Bond added that the Crimson Tide change signals almost every game, and that any concerns about sign stealing might be a little overblown.

“It’s us going out there. They’ll have to play us on the field,” he said. “We’ll see what happens when you’re on the field.”

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead
Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead

The family of the only Canadian citizen who was still missing after Hamas militants conducted a brutal assault on Israel has confirmed her death. A relative says Judih Weinstein Haggai died on Oct....

4h ago

Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date

In part four of our 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

TRANSIT 2024

3h ago

At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

At least four people have been taken to hospital after a multiple vehicle crash in Brampton. Peel police were called to Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Thursday morning around 11 a.m. One...

46m ago

Man arrested in Richmond Hill alleged axe attack
Man arrested in Richmond Hill alleged axe attack

York police have arrested for a man wanted in connection with an attack involving an axe among other incidents. Authorities said at approximately 7 p.m. on Dec. 13, the male suspect was at a residence...

54m ago

Top Stories

Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead
Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead

The family of the only Canadian citizen who was still missing after Hamas militants conducted a brutal assault on Israel has confirmed her death. A relative says Judih Weinstein Haggai died on Oct....

4h ago

Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date

In part four of our 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

TRANSIT 2024

3h ago

At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

At least four people have been taken to hospital after a multiple vehicle crash in Brampton. Peel police were called to Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Thursday morning around 11 a.m. One...

46m ago

Man arrested in Richmond Hill alleged axe attack
Man arrested in Richmond Hill alleged axe attack

York police have arrested for a man wanted in connection with an attack involving an axe among other incidents. Authorities said at approximately 7 p.m. on Dec. 13, the male suspect was at a residence...

54m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

13h ago

2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.

4h ago

2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."
3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.
More Videos