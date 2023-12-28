Another death reported since 2021 recall of home bed assist handles: Health Canada

Health Canada is reminding Canadians about a recall of home bed assist handles after learning of an additional death. Four models of bed handles distributed by Drive Medical were first recalled two years ago after two reported deaths — one in Canada and one in the U.S. The Health Canada logo is seen in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 28, 2023 5:11 pm.

Last Updated December 28, 2023 5:12 pm.

OTTAWA — Health Canada is reminding Canadians about a recall of home bed assist handles after learning of an additional death. 

Four models of bed handles distributed by Drive Medical were first recalled two years ago after two reported deaths — one in Canada and one in the U.S.  

Health Canada says as of Dec. 19, the company has received a report of a second death in this country.   

The metal handles are affixed alongside the mattress to help people get in and out of their regular bed at home. The products are not designed for hospital beds. 

Health Canada says more than 68,000 of the affected handles were sold between 2016 and 2021 in Canada. 

It says consumers should stop using them and contact Drive Medical Canada to get a refund. 

The recalled home bed assist model numbers are 15064, 15062, RTL15073 and RTL15063-ADJ.

No information has been provided about what caused any of the deaths, but the recall notice says that retention straps were not properly secured in the initial cases in Canada and the U.S.

Drive Medical has also learned of an additional three deaths in the U.S. that happened before Dec. 6, 2021, when the recall was first issued.  

More than 496,000 of the bed assist products were distributed in the U.S. between 2007 and 2021. The products were sold on Amazon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead
Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead

The family of the only Canadian citizen who was still missing after Hamas militants conducted a brutal assault on Israel has confirmed her death. A relative says Judih Weinstein Haggai, 70, died on...

2h ago

Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date

In part four of our 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

6h ago

At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

At least four people have been taken to hospital after a multiple vehicle crash in Brampton. Peel police were called to Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Thursday morning around 11 a.m. One...

59m ago

Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs
Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs

Ottawa is offering a lifeline to people fleeing an escalating civil war in Sudan if they have relatives in Canada who agree to financially support them. Immigration Minister Marc Miller says this new humanitarian...

1h ago

Top Stories

Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead
Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead

The family of the only Canadian citizen who was still missing after Hamas militants conducted a brutal assault on Israel has confirmed her death. A relative says Judih Weinstein Haggai, 70, died on...

2h ago

Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date

In part four of our 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

6h ago

At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

At least four people have been taken to hospital after a multiple vehicle crash in Brampton. Peel police were called to Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Thursday morning around 11 a.m. One...

59m ago

Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs
Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs

Ottawa is offering a lifeline to people fleeing an escalating civil war in Sudan if they have relatives in Canada who agree to financially support them. Immigration Minister Marc Miller says this new humanitarian...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

16h ago

2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.

7h ago

2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."
3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.
More Videos