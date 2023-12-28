Anti-corruption authorities to investigate Zambia’s foreign minister over cash-counting video

FILE - Zambian Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo participates in a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony with U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken and Democratic Republic of the Congo Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula in Washington, Dec. 13, 2022. Zambian anti-corruption authorities say they will investigate after a video on social media allegedly showed the country’s foreign minister receiving piles of cash from a Chinese businessman. Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo resigned on Tuesday Dec. 28, 2023, but denied wrongdoing and said he had stepped down because he didn’t want the issue to be a distraction for the government. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP, File)

By Noel Sichalwe, The Associated Press

Posted December 28, 2023 10:53 am.

LUSAKA, Zambia (AP) — Anti-corruption authorities in Zambia said they will investigate after a video posted on social media allegedly showed the foreign minister receiving piles of cash from a Chinese businessman.

Foreign Minister Stanley Kakubo resigned but denied wrongdoing and said he had stepped down because he didn’t want to cause a distraction for the government. He did not deny he was in the video but said there had been “malicious claims over a business transaction between my private family business and our business partner.”

“In due course, we will provide the accurate context,” he said.

Kakubo said he would keep his position as a parliament member. The Zambian Anti-Corruption Commission said it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the video.

The video shows at least three men counting piles of money neatly stacked on a table, some of it in U.S. dollars and some of it in Zambian kwacha. None of the men’s faces are visible, but they can be heard counting out the cash. The Chinese national has been identified as the owner of a mining company.

Kakubo has been accused of receiving $200,000 and a Mercedes-Benz in the deal. Opposition political parties called for him to be investigated and, if necessary, prosecuted for corruption.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema accepted Kakubo’s resignation and thanked him for his “work and leadership.”

It’s the second time Kakubo has been accused of receiving bribes. He was photographed with a bag last year at a cement factory and accused of receiving gifts from another Chinese national. He said the bag only contained a calendar and a diary. The president defended him on that occasion.

China has strong business ties with Zambia. More than 600 Chinese businesses operated in the southern African country in 2022, according to the Chinese Embassy. Many are involved in the mining sector as Zambia is one of the top copper producers in the world and also has deposits of cobalt, nickel and manganese.

___

This version corrects to say foreign minister, not finance minister.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

Noel Sichalwe, The Associated Press

