Bills player Von Miller calls domestic abuse allegations made against him ‘100% false’

FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller warms up before an NFL preseason football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Orchard Park, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2023. On Thursday, Dec. 28, Miller disputed the allegations of him assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant. Miller faces a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By John Wawrow, The Associated Press

Posted December 28, 2023 3:53 pm.

Last Updated December 28, 2023 4:26 pm.

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller on Thursday disputed the allegations of him assaulting the mother of his children, who is pregnant, by calling them “100% false” and “blown out of proportion.”

In addressing the media for the first time since turning himself into police in suburban Dallas on Nov. 30, Miller indicated something happened between him and his girlfriend, but stressed it did not approach what he is alleged of doing.

“Everything was blown out of proportion. It was a crazy day,” Miller said, noting there are details of what happened that he can’t reveal because the matter is still under investigation.

“Whatever happened, I hate that it happened. I hate my name is attached to anything like that, and it’s just a matter of time until I can clear it up,” he added. “Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does, but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me.”

The 34-year-old Miller faces a charge of third-degree felony assault of a pregnant woman, which is punishable by 2 to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine. He is free after posting a $5,000 bond. The woman and Miller have been in a relationship for seven years.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to phone calls and emailed questions about the status of Von Miller’s case. And prosecutors have provided no updates on their investigation since Miller turned himself in a day after the alleged assault occurred on Nov. 29.

Miller’s case is not listed in Dallas County’s online court records system and an employee of the district clerk’s office said it has yet to be assigned to a judge.

According to a police affidavit which officers wrote, Miller twice put his hands on the neck of the woman, pulled out a chunk of her hair and threw her onto a couch. The woman was treated for minor injuries, including bruising on her neck, police said.

The NFL had no update on its investigation, while the league is also following all legal developments. The Bills are following the the NFL’s lead in allowing Miller to continue playing because no charges have been filed.

The alleged assualt happened during the Bills bye week. Upon returning to Buffalo, Miller said he provided his version of what happened in a meeting that included team owner Terry Pegula, GM Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott, and with the Dallas DA’s office listening in by phone.

“These guys know me, they’ve been around me,” Miller said. “Everyone can have a lapse in judgement, but that’s just not been me.”

Miller said it was important for him to speak out after nearly a month of silence in a bid to clear his name.

“All of it is incorrect,” he said. “You know, it’s not a funny situation, but all of it is incorrect and all of it is untrue. The only thing that is true is we do have a third son on the way.”

Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks and a two-time Super Bowl winner. He is in his second season with Buffalo.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

John Wawrow, The Associated Press

Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead
Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead

The family of the only Canadian citizen who was still missing after Hamas militants conducted a brutal assault on Israel has confirmed her death. A relative says Judih Weinstein Haggai, 70, died on...

46m ago

Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date

In part four of our 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

TRANSIT 2024

5h ago

At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

At least four people have been taken to hospital after a multiple vehicle crash in Brampton. Peel police were called to Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Thursday morning around 11 a.m. One...

2h ago

Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs
Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs

Ottawa is offering a lifeline to people fleeing an escalating civil war in Sudan if they have relatives in Canada who agree to financially support them. Immigration Minister Marc Miller says this new...

41m ago

