Bowmanville man arrested for allegedly planning to engage in sex acts with a U.S. woman’s children

Durham police.
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown at a Bowmanville, Ont. shopping centre parking lot on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 28, 2023 12:39 pm.

A man has been been arrested by Durham police after investigators received information that he was planning to meet a U.S. woman to engage in sexual acts with her and her children.

On Wednesday at around 10 a.m., members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit were told by RCMP that a male who possibly resides in Bowmanville had alleged planned to engage in sexual acts with young persons.

A conversation had been intercepted by the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre on the MeetMe chat app, allegedly between the suspect, who used the name ‘That Guy’ and a woman in Pennsylvania about meeting this weekend to engage in “sexual acts on the female’s children, aged two and six.”

Sexual photographs of the woman’s daughter were also allegedly sent to the suspect.

A male has been arrested after police received information the accused was planning to meet with a female residing in the United States to engage in sexual acts with her and her children.

Due to the urgency of the situation, immediate steps were taken to locate the suspect and he was arrested early Thursday morning in the area of Aspen Springs Drive and Bomanville Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident.

Durham Police and the RCMP are currently coordinating with their U.S. law partners to investigate the woman involved in the incident.

Craig Thompson, 42, of Bowmanville has been charged with Agree to Commit Sexual Assault Against a Child Under 16, Make Child Pornography, Access Child Pornography, and Possess Child Pornography.

He has been held for a bail hearing.

