Brampton man charged after pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck near Eglinton and Dufferin

A man was struck by a dump truck at Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street on Nov. 13, 2023
A man was struck by a dump truck at Eglinton Avenue West and Dufferin Street on Nov. 13, 2023. (Walter Korolewych/CityNews)

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 28, 2023 6:29 am.

Last Updated December 28, 2023 6:30 am.

Toronto police have charged a Brampton man in the November death of a pedestrian who was struck by a dump truck near Eglinton Aveue West and Dufferin Road.

Emergency crews responded to the scene just after 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 13.

Investigators say the dump truck was heading westbound on Eglinton when it struck a 53-year-old man who was crossing at the intersection.

The man was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The driver involved remained at the scene.

On Tuesday, December 26, 2023, police charged Rohit Sharma, 31, of Brampton with dangerous operation causing death.

