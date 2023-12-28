Celtics send Detroit to NBA record-tying 28th straight loss, beating Pistons 128-122 in OT

By Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press

Posted December 28, 2023 10:24 pm.

Last Updated December 28, 2023 10:42 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — Hoping to avoid a 28th straight loss that would match the longest losing streak in NBA history, the Detroit Pistons forced overtime against the league-best Celtics on Thursday night before Boston recovered to win 128-122.

Despite making it to overtime for the first time in the skid, Detroit matched the “Trust the Process” Philadelphia 76ers with 28 consecutive losses. The Pistons need a victory at home against Toronto on Saturday night to avoid breaking the record.

Detroit opened a season-high 21-point lead in the first half only to trail 106-100 in the final two minutes of regulation. Jaden Ivey scored six straight points to erase the deficit, then Bojan Bogdanovic made a putback with 4.6 seconds left to send it to OT.

But Derrick White scored 10 of his 23 points in the extra period and Kristaps Porzingis had six in the overtime — dunking after a full-court pass from Jayson Tatum and then sinking a pair of free throws to make it 125-117. Porzingis had 35 points — 11 in the fourth quarter, and eight of those during a 10-0 run that turned a four-point deficit lead into a 106-100 lead.

Tatum had 31 points and 10 assists for Boston, which won its fourth straight and its ninth in the last 10 games.

Cade Cunningham led Detroit with 31 points and nine assists. Ivey had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Jalen Duren had 15 points and 14 rebounds.

The Pistons set the NBA record for most consecutive losses in a season Tuesday night with their 27th in a row, a 118-112 loss to Brooklyn. The Sixers’ streak stretched over two seasons, 2014-15 and 2015-16.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host Toronto on Saturday night before a four-game trip.

Celtics: Host Toronto on Friday night.

Jimmy Golen, The Associated Press


Top Stories

15-year-old boy with stab wounds taken to hospital from TTC Sheppard West subway station
15-year-old boy with stab wounds taken to hospital from TTC Sheppard West subway station

Emergency crews were called to Sheppard West station after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear where exactly the stabbing happened.

16m ago

Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date

In part four of our 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

11h ago

Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto's Little Portgual
Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Toronto's Little Portgual

Toronto police officers said the collision happened just after 7:10 p.m. on Thursday near Dufferin Street and Dundas Street West.

2h ago

Bowmanville man arrested for allegedly planning to engage in sex acts with a U.S. woman's children
Bowmanville man arrested for allegedly planning to engage in sex acts with a U.S. woman's children

A man has been been arrested by Durham police after investigators received information that he was planning to meet a U.S. woman to engage in sexual acts with her and her children. On Wednesday at around...

10h ago

