Century-old heat records fall in B.C. as weather system brings warmth and wind

Unseasonably warm weather has broken temperature records in southern British Columbia, including century-old marks in the provincial capital. A pedestrian carries an umbrella as light rain falls in Surrey, B.C., on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 28, 2023 12:18 pm.

Last Updated December 28, 2023 12:26 pm.

VANCOUVER — Unseasonably warm weather has broken temperature records in southern British Columbia, including century-old marks in the provincial capital.

Multiple records fell on Wednesday at weather stations throughout Greater Victoria, where a high of 12.9 degrees surpassed a record set in 1922.

Environment Canada says high temperature marks were also broken in West Vancouver, where the mercury hit 14 degrees and shattered a 1986 high by 2.5 degrees, and White Rock where the high of 13.5 degrees broke a record standing for 88 years.

Records were also set in Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast, with 13.7 degrees, and as far afield as Osoyoos in the Interior, with 6.9 degrees.

Environment Canada had warned that the Pacific frontal system bringing the warmth would also bring strong wind to the southern coast, with gusts potentially reaching 120 kilometres an hour in exposed regions.

BC Hydro says more than 1,000 customers lost power on Cortes Island after a tree fell on wires, leaving several neighbourhoods without power overnight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead
Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead

The family of the only Canadian citizen who was still missing after Hamas militants conducted a brutal assault on Israel has confirmed her death. A relative says Judih Weinstein Haggai died on Oct....

2h ago

Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date

In part four of our 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

TRANSIT 2024

2h ago

At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

At least four people have been taken to hospital after a multiple vehicle crash in Brampton. Peel police were called to Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Thursday morning around 11 a.m. One...

32m ago

Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested
Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested

All four suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty police officer at a Scarborough Best Buy store earlier this month are now in custody facing charges after the last remaining suspect was arrested on Wednesday. Toronto...

4h ago

Top Stories

Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead
Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead

The family of the only Canadian citizen who was still missing after Hamas militants conducted a brutal assault on Israel has confirmed her death. A relative says Judih Weinstein Haggai died on Oct....

2h ago

Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date

In part four of our 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

TRANSIT 2024

2h ago

At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

At least four people have been taken to hospital after a multiple vehicle crash in Brampton. Peel police were called to Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Thursday morning around 11 a.m. One...

32m ago

Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested
Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested

All four suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty police officer at a Scarborough Best Buy store earlier this month are now in custody facing charges after the last remaining suspect was arrested on Wednesday. Toronto...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

11h ago

2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.

2h ago

2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."
3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.
More Videos