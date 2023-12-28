Century-old heat records fall in B.C. as weather system brings warmth and wind

VANCOUVER — Unseasonably warm weather has broken temperature records in southern British Columbia, including century-old marks in the provincial capital.

Multiple records fell on Wednesday at weather stations throughout Greater Victoria, where a high of 12.9 degrees surpassed a record set in 1922.

Environment Canada says high temperature marks were also broken in West Vancouver, where the mercury hit 14 degrees and shattered a 1986 high by 2.5 degrees, and White Rock where the high of 13.5 degrees broke a record standing for 88 years.

Records were also set in Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast, with 13.7 degrees, and as far afield as Osoyoos in the Interior, with 6.9 degrees.

Environment Canada had warned that the Pacific frontal system bringing the warmth would also bring strong wind to the southern coast, with gusts potentially reaching 120 kilometres an hour in exposed regions.

BC Hydro says more than 1,000 customers lost power on Cortes Island after a tree fell on wires, leaving several neighbourhoods without power overnight.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press