Cher asks court to give her conservatorship over her adult son

FILE - Cher poses at the premiere of the documentary film "Sidney," Sept. 21, 2022, in Los Angeles. Cher has filed a petition to become a temporary conservator overseeing her son's money, saying his struggles with mental health and substance abuse have left him unable to manage his assets and potentially put his life in danger. The Oscar and Grammy winning singer and actor on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court that would give her temporary control of the finances of Elijah Blue Allman, her 47-year-old son with musician Gregg Allman. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) 2022 Invision

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted December 28, 2023 6:20 pm.

Last Updated December 28, 2023 6:26 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cher has filed a petition to become a temporary conservator overseeing her son’s money, saying the 47-year-old’s struggles with mental health and substance abuse have left him unable to manage his assets and potentially put his life in danger.

The Oscar and Grammy winning singer and actor on Wednesday filed the petition in Los Angeles Superior Court that would give her temporary control of the finances of Elijah Blue Allman, her son with musician Gregg Allman.

Cher’s petition says that Elijah Allman is entitled to regular payments from a trust fund. But “given his ongoing mental health and substance abuse issues,” she is “concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk,” the petition says.

Reached through his attorney, Elijah Allman said in a phone call with The Associated Press, “I am well, and able, and of sound mind and body.”

He declined to say whether he planned to oppose the petition, or give any further comment.

A court-ordered conservatorship is “urgently needed,” Cher’s filing says. A judge scheduled a January hearing on the issue.

The filing explicitly seeks to keep control of Elijah Allman’s finances from his wife, Marieangela King, from whom he filed for divorce in 2021.

The two remain legally married. A filing from King in October says the couple had agreed to pause the divorce proceedings and work on their marriage, but she had not seen him in person in six months.

Cher’s petition says the couple’s “tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises” and that she believes King “is not supportive of Elijah’s recovery.”

Emails seeking comment from an attorney for King and representatives for Cher were not immediately returned.

Cher has two sons, one from each of her marriages — 54-year-old Chaz Bono with the late Sonny Bono, and Elijah Allman, who is the former singer and guitarist of the band Deadsy and is known professionally as P. Exeter Blue.

Conservatorships, known in some states as guardianships, allow courts to give relatives or others control over a person’s money and, at times, their life decisions after they are deemed not competent to make such decisions for themselves.

The issue became widely known when what began as a temporary conservatorship over Britney Spears became a years-long legal saga and fight with her father.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead
Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead

2h ago

2h ago

Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date

6h ago

6h ago

At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton
At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

1h ago

1h ago

Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs
Canada to offer humanitarian visas to those fleeing Sudan if relatives pay costs

1h ago

1h ago

3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

16h ago

16h ago

2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

7h ago

7h ago

2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."
3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.
