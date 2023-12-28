Quebec reaches tentative deal on salaries with union representing 420K workers

Unions affiliated with a Quebec labour alliance representing around 420,000 public sector workers have now reached tentative deals on salaries with the provincial government. Members of the FAE teachers union march to begin their strike, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023, in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 28, 2023 2:49 pm.

MONTREAL — An alliance of Quebec unions representing 420,000 public sector workers says it has reached a deal on salaries with the provincial government.

The deal, which has to be approved by members, paves the way to ending the labour conflict with the so-called “common front” — the largest labour group negotiating new collective agreements.

Four major unions compose the common front — FTQ, CSN, APTS and CSQ — and they represent hundreds of thousands of workers in sectors such as education and health care.

Earlier this week, the government reached a tentative agreement with the common front on working conditions.

In a news release, the common front says the tentative deal will be presented over the coming days to its member groups, which will decide whether to take the agreement to workers for a vote.

The common front has launched 11 days of strikes since November to pressure the government to reach a deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

