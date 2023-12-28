Due date for first report by foreign interference inquiry extended to May

A federal inquiry into foreign interference has been granted a nearly two month extension to deliver its first report after Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue requested more time to conduct her work. Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc granted Hogue's wish to have the report due by May 3 instead of the end of February, as previously projected. LeBlanc speaks at a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 28, 2023 4:54 pm.

Last Updated December 28, 2023 4:56 pm.

OTTAWA — A federal inquiry into foreign interference has been granted a nearly two-month extension to deliver its first report after Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue requested more time to conduct her work.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc granted Hogue’s wish to have the report due by May 3 instead of the end of February as was previously required.

LeBlanc says in a statement that opposition parties were also notified of Hogue’s request. 

The commissioner requested the extra time last week saying it will give “meaning and purpose” to preliminary hearings, and allow more time to maximize transparency. 

She added that ensuring classified information is put into a form that can be released to the public is a long and complicated process.

The commission will begin holding public hearings late next month, looking at attempted meddling by China, Russia and other foreign states, as well as non-state actors, in recent Canadian elections.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press

