Hoops star Gilgeous-Alexander named CP male athlete of the year

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots next to New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots next to New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 28, 2023 10:29 am.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took 2023 by storm, blossoming into a superstar on both the NBA and international stages.

The basketball star from Hamilton has added another feather to his cap, coming out on top of an impressive field to be named The Canadian Press male athlete of the year.

Gilgeous-Alexander broke out in 2022-23 with the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder, who exceeded expectations by almost squeezing into the playoffs. This season, with Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way, the Thunder are currently second in a competitive Western Conference.

He also led Canada to its first-ever FIBA World Cup medal in September, earning bronze with a win over the United States. Canada’s performance at the tournament earned it its first Olympic berth since 2000.

“Representing Hamilton and helping grow the game of basketball in Canada is one of the true joys of playing in the NBA, and I greatly appreciate the recognition from The Canadian Press with this award,” he said in a statement.

Related:

“One thing I take great pride in is my work ethic, and with the Thunder I try to bring my best every single day to make my home country proud.”

The 25-year-old finished with 12 votes in a survey of sports journalists and broadcasters across the country, placing just ahead of Edmonton Oilers captain and NHL superstar Connor McDavid (11). Golfer Nick Taylor, who won the Canadian Open this year, and decathlon world champion Pierce LePage were tied for third (10).

“A tough call with so many deserving candidates, but we haven’t seen this kind of NBA excellence from a Canadian since Steve Nash,” said Postmedia sports columnist Tim Baines. “Even brighter days ahead.”

The 2022-23 season was Gilgeous-Alexander’s fifth in the NBA. He finished fourth in the league in scoring (31.4) playing 68 games, his first time competing in more than 56 since his sophomore year.

The Thunder finished 10th in the West and made it to the play-in tournament, but fell short of the playoffs after losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, Gilgeous-Alexander made his first all-star team – the fourth Canadian to do so – and first team all-NBA for his efforts, becoming the second Canadian to receive all-NBA honours alongside Nash.

Gilgeous-Alexander carried the momentum of his NBA play into the summer with the Canadian team. He averaged 24.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.6 steals in eight games at the FIBA World Cup to be named a tournament all-star. He will be looking to lead Canada to the podium at the 2024 Paris Games.

“Playing for Team Canada is an honour, and being a part of the squad that won bronze at the World Cup is a career highlight, but I can’t wait to put the work in to aim for greater heights in Paris in 2024,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

His run included a 31-point, 12-assist performance in the overtime win over the Americans in the bronze-medal game.

“Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, I think very clearly could have easily been the MVP of that tournament,” said Canada men’s general manager Rowan Barrett.

Gilgeous-Alexander has upped the ante in 2023-24, and has brought the upstart Thunder along with him.

Oklahoma City has exceeded expectations once again, boasting a 19-9 record.

Meanwhile, Gilgeous-Alexander, who was named the winner of the 2023 Northern Star Award as top Canadian athlete earlier this month, is third in the NBA at 31.1 points per contest and leads the league in steals at 2.8 a night. He’s the NBA’s lone player averaging two or more steals and averages close to one block per game (0.8) as a six-foot-six point guard.

“Amazing. Amazing,” Denver Nuggets guard and fellow Canadian Jamal Murray said. “Playing really well – on both ends of the floor, as well, which I think most people talk about (offence).

“He’s just always aggressive, he’s always a threat out there every time you guard him.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested
Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested

All four suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty police officer at a Scarborough Best Buy store earlier this month are now in custody facing charges after the last remaining suspect was arrested on Wednesday. Toronto...

59m ago

Brampton man charged after pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck near Eglinton and Dufferin
Brampton man charged after pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck near Eglinton and Dufferin

Toronto police have charged a Brampton man in the November death of a pedestrian who was struck by a dump truck near Eglinton Aveue West and Dufferin Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene just...

4h ago

Suspect sought in subway station sex assault
Suspect sought in subway station sex assault

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault at St. George Subway Station in November. Investigators say it happened on Tuesday, November 7 at around 10:10...

2h ago

Youth dead, one missing after teens fall through ice on the Rideau River
Youth dead, one missing after teens fall through ice on the Rideau River

A teenager has died after falling through ice on the Rideau River Wednesday night. Ottawa Police Service and firefighters continue to search for one youth who still remains missing. Emergency crews...

breaking

44m ago

Top Stories

Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested
Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested

All four suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty police officer at a Scarborough Best Buy store earlier this month are now in custody facing charges after the last remaining suspect was arrested on Wednesday. Toronto...

59m ago

Brampton man charged after pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck near Eglinton and Dufferin
Brampton man charged after pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck near Eglinton and Dufferin

Toronto police have charged a Brampton man in the November death of a pedestrian who was struck by a dump truck near Eglinton Aveue West and Dufferin Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene just...

4h ago

Suspect sought in subway station sex assault
Suspect sought in subway station sex assault

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault at St. George Subway Station in November. Investigators say it happened on Tuesday, November 7 at around 10:10...

2h ago

Youth dead, one missing after teens fall through ice on the Rideau River
Youth dead, one missing after teens fall through ice on the Rideau River

A teenager has died after falling through ice on the Rideau River Wednesday night. Ottawa Police Service and firefighters continue to search for one youth who still remains missing. Emergency crews...

breaking

44m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

8h ago

2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.
2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."
3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.
More Videos