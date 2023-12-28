In the news today: Palestinians seek refuge as Israeli operation in Gaza expands

A Palestinian woman displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip sits outside a destroyed home in Rafah, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 28, 2023 4:15 am.

Last Updated December 28, 2023 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Palestinians flee to overcrowded refuges as Israel expands offensive in Gaza

A Palestinian town with a typical population around 75,000 has been overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of people seeking refuge as Israel expands its ground offensive across Gaza.

Some of the new arrivals Wednesday at Deir al-Balah traveled by foot or rode donkey carts loaded with belongings. While many crowded onto streets around the town’s main hospital, others set up tents on sidewalks.

Palestinian health officials said dozens were killed in Israel’s heavy strikes across the center and south of the territory.

The U.N. humanitarian office says the scale and intensity of ground operations and fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups in most areas of Gaza and their devastating impact is impeding aid deliveries.

N.B. premier won’t back down on gender policy

As he looks ahead to an election year, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he has no intention of backing down on the issue of gender identity in schools, which this year sparked a rebellion in his own party and almost prompted a snap election.

His defence of what he calls parental rights — rules that require parents’ consent before transgender or non-binary students under 16 can change the names or pronouns they use in school — inspired imitators in other provinces.

And Higgs said in an end-of-year interview with The Canadian Press that he expects the issue to figure prominently in his Progressive Conservative party’s campaign for re-election.

He says that while no one is denying gender diversity is real, parents should play the main role in raising children.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

B.C. docs, families seek more addiction treatment

Health-care professionals at a Vancouver hospital say people addicted to street drugs but with no family doctor are waiting too long to transition to ongoing care after they’ve been helped through withdrawal at a clinic that provides quick access to treatment.

Doctor Sukhpreet Klaire at St. Paul’s Hospital’s Rapid Access Addiction Clinic says patients can get immediate help even without a referral, but it’s a brief intervention.

Klaire says patients need to be seamlessly transitioned to care in the community, and it’s ideal if they’re connected to doctors trained in addiction medicine.

Manitoba premier eyes relocation of rail lines

There appears to be a new push on for a long-term plan to move rail lines from inside Winnipeg to outside city limits.

The idea has been talked about for decades, but Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he wants to talk in the new year with other levels of government about moving forward.

He says rail relocation could be tackled incrementally, over decades, starting with underused lines.

Proponents of the idea say moving the lines away from neighbourhoods would mean a reduced risk from hazardous materials and less traffic congestion.

Five things to watch for in Canadian business in 2024

Business headlines in 2023 saw a housing crisis and the fight against inflation take centre stage while the job market proved to be stronger than expected.

Housing and the cost of living will likely remain at the forefront in 2024, as will central banks. Economists expect a shift in gears to interest rate cuts as the economy softens further.

Read our full report for five things to watch in Canadian business in 2024 as households and companies work through what is expected to be a challenging economic environment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes
GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes

An Ontario court has ordered a GTA-based developer to pay over $180,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to illegally selling pre-construction homes. Ideal (BC) Developments has been...

17h ago

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle, Toronto police say
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle, Toronto police say

Toronto police officers say the collision happened at Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

1h ago

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

13h ago

Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP
Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across...

18h ago

Top Stories

GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes
GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes

An Ontario court has ordered a GTA-based developer to pay over $180,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to illegally selling pre-construction homes. Ideal (BC) Developments has been...

17h ago

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle, Toronto police say
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle, Toronto police say

Toronto police officers say the collision happened at Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

1h ago

Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work
Metrolinx staff 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open in 2024 after recent work

In our third 'Transit 2024' story of a five-part series, CityNews tours the Finch West LRT line to see the progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.

13h ago

Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP
Man arrested in Morocco connected to bomb threats in Ontario: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) confirmed the man arrested in Morocco in November for his alleged involvement in a series of bomb threats made in Belgium is also facing charges for similar threats across...

18h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.
2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."
3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.
3:22
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement
Strides being made with massive GTA transit expansion plan amid calls for improvement

In the first of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll takes a look at the Ontario government's transit expansion plan for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and gets reaction to it.
More Videos