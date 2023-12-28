In the news today: Palestinians seek refuge as Israeli operation in Gaza expands

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Palestinians flee to overcrowded refuges as Israel expands offensive in Gaza

A Palestinian town with a typical population around 75,000 has been overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of people seeking refuge as Israel expands its ground offensive across Gaza.

Some of the new arrivals Wednesday at Deir al-Balah traveled by foot or rode donkey carts loaded with belongings. While many crowded onto streets around the town’s main hospital, others set up tents on sidewalks.

Palestinian health officials said dozens were killed in Israel’s heavy strikes across the center and south of the territory.

The U.N. humanitarian office says the scale and intensity of ground operations and fighting between Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups in most areas of Gaza and their devastating impact is impeding aid deliveries.

N.B. premier won’t back down on gender policy

As he looks ahead to an election year, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he has no intention of backing down on the issue of gender identity in schools, which this year sparked a rebellion in his own party and almost prompted a snap election.

His defence of what he calls parental rights — rules that require parents’ consent before transgender or non-binary students under 16 can change the names or pronouns they use in school — inspired imitators in other provinces.

And Higgs said in an end-of-year interview with The Canadian Press that he expects the issue to figure prominently in his Progressive Conservative party’s campaign for re-election.

He says that while no one is denying gender diversity is real, parents should play the main role in raising children.

B.C. docs, families seek more addiction treatment

Health-care professionals at a Vancouver hospital say people addicted to street drugs but with no family doctor are waiting too long to transition to ongoing care after they’ve been helped through withdrawal at a clinic that provides quick access to treatment.

Doctor Sukhpreet Klaire at St. Paul’s Hospital’s Rapid Access Addiction Clinic says patients can get immediate help even without a referral, but it’s a brief intervention.

Klaire says patients need to be seamlessly transitioned to care in the community, and it’s ideal if they’re connected to doctors trained in addiction medicine.

Manitoba premier eyes relocation of rail lines

There appears to be a new push on for a long-term plan to move rail lines from inside Winnipeg to outside city limits.

The idea has been talked about for decades, but Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he wants to talk in the new year with other levels of government about moving forward.

He says rail relocation could be tackled incrementally, over decades, starting with underused lines.

Proponents of the idea say moving the lines away from neighbourhoods would mean a reduced risk from hazardous materials and less traffic congestion.

Five things to watch for in Canadian business in 2024

Business headlines in 2023 saw a housing crisis and the fight against inflation take centre stage while the job market proved to be stronger than expected.

Housing and the cost of living will likely remain at the forefront in 2024, as will central banks. Economists expect a shift in gears to interest rate cuts as the economy softens further.

Read our full report for five things to watch in Canadian business in 2024 as households and companies work through what is expected to be a challenging economic environment.

