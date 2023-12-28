At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

Peel Regional Police cruiser
Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted December 28, 2023 1:03 pm.

Last Updated December 28, 2023 1:31 pm.

At least four people have been taken to hospital after a multiple vehicle crash in Brampton.

Peel police were called to Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Thursday morning around 11 a.m.

One male was transported to hospital with critical injuries while three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have been taken to hospital. It’s unknown whether anyone else was injured in the collision.

Police say they don’t know if all the vehicles involved remained on the scene and no cause has been determined.

The intersection is currently closed as police investigate.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead
Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead

The family of the only Canadian citizen who was still missing after Hamas militants conducted a brutal assault on Israel has confirmed her death. A relative says Judih Weinstein Haggai died on Oct....

2h ago

Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date

In part four of our 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

TRANSIT 2024

1h ago

Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested
Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested

All four suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty police officer at a Scarborough Best Buy store earlier this month are now in custody facing charges after the last remaining suspect was arrested on Wednesday. Toronto...

4h ago

Bowmanville man arrested for allegedly planning to engage in sex acts with a U.S. woman's children
Bowmanville man arrested for allegedly planning to engage in sex acts with a U.S. woman's children

A man has been been arrested by Durham police after investigators received information that he was planning to meet a U.S. woman to engage in sexual acts with her and her children. On Wednesday at around...

1h ago

Top Stories

Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead
Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead

The family of the only Canadian citizen who was still missing after Hamas militants conducted a brutal assault on Israel has confirmed her death. A relative says Judih Weinstein Haggai died on Oct....

2h ago

Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date

In part four of our 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

TRANSIT 2024

1h ago

Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested
Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested

All four suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty police officer at a Scarborough Best Buy store earlier this month are now in custody facing charges after the last remaining suspect was arrested on Wednesday. Toronto...

4h ago

Bowmanville man arrested for allegedly planning to engage in sex acts with a U.S. woman's children
Bowmanville man arrested for allegedly planning to engage in sex acts with a U.S. woman's children

A man has been been arrested by Durham police after investigators received information that he was planning to meet a U.S. woman to engage in sexual acts with her and her children. On Wednesday at around...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

11h ago

2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.

2h ago

2:29
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years
Iconic Rosedale Diner closing after 45 years

Couple who opened the diner, raised their kids there and survived the pandemic say: “It was the right time, and we are ready to go."
3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.
More Videos