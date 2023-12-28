At least 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Brampton

At least four people have been taken to hospital after a multiple vehicle crash in Brampton.

Peel police were called to Queen Street East and Goreway Drive on Thursday morning around 11 a.m.

One male was transported to hospital with critical injuries while three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have been taken to hospital. It’s unknown whether anyone else was injured in the collision.

Police say they don’t know if all the vehicles involved remained on the scene and no cause has been determined.

The intersection is currently closed as police investigate.