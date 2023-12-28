Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested

Preston Calladine, 48, is wanted for 11 charges in connection with a stabbing in Scarborough.
Preston Calladine, 48 has been arrested in connection to the stabbing of an off-duty officer at a Scarborough Best Buy (Toronto Police)

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 28, 2023 9:55 am.

All four suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty police officer at a Scarborough Best Buy store earlier this month are now in custody facing charges after the last remaining suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

Toronto police arrested Preston Calladine, 48, of Toronto, and charged him with nearly a dozen charges including robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault on a peace officer and assault with a weapon.

Calladine was the last of the four suspects to be nabbed.

The first arrest came in dramatic fashion last Wednesday when police say they spotted one of the suspects driving a stolen U-Haul truck in the Danforth and Warden Avenues area.

Officers tried to make an arrest, but the suspect allegedly abducted a citizen at gunpoint and took off in the U-Haul, sparking a long pursuit that resulted in numerous crashes through parts of the GTA. The abduction victim managed to jump out of the vehicle at one point and was unharmed.

Police vehicles finally cornered the suspect, making a daring daylight arrest near Church and Carlton Streets in downtown Toronto.

Jim Dimce Kaluzovski, 47, of Keswick, was arrested and charged with numerous offences.

Investigators say Kaluzovski was one of four suspects involved in the theft of a high-end television from the Best Buy store at 480 Progress Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, December 6 that resulted in an off-duty officer being stabbed in the hand when he tried to stop the theft, suffering serious injuries.

Last Friday, police announced the arrests of two more suspects in the case.

Starlene Migwans, 42, and Dwayne Coombs, 46, both of Toronto, are each facing more than half a dozen charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer and robbery with a weapon.

Top Stories

Brampton man charged after pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck near Eglinton and Dufferin
Brampton man charged after pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck near Eglinton and Dufferin

Toronto police have charged a Brampton man in the November death of a pedestrian who was struck by a dump truck near Eglinton Aveue West and Dufferin Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene just...

4h ago

Suspect sought in subway station sex assault
Suspect sought in subway station sex assault

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault at St. George Subway Station in November. Investigators say it happened on Tuesday, November 7 at around 10:10...

2h ago

Youth dead, one missing after teens fall through ice on the Rideau River
Youth dead, one missing after teens fall through ice on the Rideau River

A teenager has died after falling through ice on the Rideau River Wednesday night. Ottawa Police Service and firefighters continue to search for one youth who still remains missing. Emergency crews...

breaking

47m ago

Hoops star Gilgeous-Alexander named CP male athlete of the year
Hoops star Gilgeous-Alexander named CP male athlete of the year

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took 2023 by storm, blossoming into a superstar on both the NBA and international stages. The basketball star from Hamilton has added another feather to his cap, coming out on...

27m ago

