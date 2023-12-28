Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested

All four suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty police officer at a Scarborough Best Buy store earlier this month are now in custody facing charges after the last remaining suspect was arrested on Wednesday.

Toronto police arrested Preston Calladine, 48, of Toronto, and charged him with nearly a dozen charges including robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault on a peace officer and assault with a weapon.

Calladine was the last of the four suspects to be nabbed.

The first arrest came in dramatic fashion last Wednesday when police say they spotted one of the suspects driving a stolen U-Haul truck in the Danforth and Warden Avenues area.

Officers tried to make an arrest, but the suspect allegedly abducted a citizen at gunpoint and took off in the U-Haul, sparking a long pursuit that resulted in numerous crashes through parts of the GTA. The abduction victim managed to jump out of the vehicle at one point and was unharmed.

Police vehicles finally cornered the suspect, making a daring daylight arrest near Church and Carlton Streets in downtown Toronto.

Jim Dimce Kaluzovski, 47, of Keswick, was arrested and charged with numerous offences.

Investigators say Kaluzovski was one of four suspects involved in the theft of a high-end television from the Best Buy store at 480 Progress Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, December 6 that resulted in an off-duty officer being stabbed in the hand when he tried to stop the theft, suffering serious injuries.

Last Friday, police announced the arrests of two more suspects in the case.

Starlene Migwans, 42, and Dwayne Coombs, 46, both of Toronto, are each facing more than half a dozen charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer and robbery with a weapon.