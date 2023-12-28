Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

The Toronto Stock Exchange (20,929.38, down by 86.53 points):

TC Energy Corporation (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down $1.58, or 2.96 per cent, to $51.81 on 16.6 million shares.

Bitfarms (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down 26 cents, or 5.60 per cent, to $4.38 on 7.2 million shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Finance. Down 18 cents, or 0.28 per cent, to $63.50 on 7.1 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 35 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $85.25 on 6.9 million shares.

Power Corporation of Canada Subordinate Voting Shares (TSX:POW). Finance. Down 31 cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $37.69 on 6.4 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up 33 cents, or 0.52 per cent, to $64.23 on 6.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. (TSX:CF). Finance. Down three cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $7.65. The Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization says it has accepted a settlement with sanctions against Canaccord Genuity Corp. related to trading supervision. The regulator says the Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. subsidiary admitted that from January 2017 to March 2021 it failed to comply with its risk management and controls obligations as they related to market access by some of its direct electronic access clients. It says that as part of the agreement, Canaccord has agreed to a fine of $475,000 and to pay costs of $25,000. The settlement agreement says the compliance failure was related to two clients who carried out more than 10,000 trades which apparently involved no change in the economic ownership.

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Up 12 cents, or 0.64 per cent, to $18.83. Air Canada has a sponsorship deal with the soon-to-launch Professional Women’s Hockey League. The airline says it is an inaugural premier partner and the official airline for the first six teams in the league, which is set to hold its first game on Jan. 1, 2024. Air Canada is launching an ad campaign along with the launch. As part of the deal, the airline says it has secured intellectual property rights for the teams in Boston, Minnesota, Montreal, New York, Ottawa and Toronto, along with jersey branding rights for the Montreal team.

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK). Mining. Down three cents, or 1.13 per cent, to $2.63. Osisko Mining Inc. says the Toronto Stock Exchange has approved its plans to renew its normal course share buyback program. Under the terms of the notice, Osisko could acquire up to about 36.5 million common shares through the program. The program runs between Jan. 1, 2024, and Jan. 1, 2025, with a daily maximum purchase of 191,304 shares. Osisko says that as of Dec. 19 it had 370.8 million common shares issued and outstanding. During its 2023 program, Osisko was approved to buy up to 29 million shares and actually bought just under 14 million shares.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press