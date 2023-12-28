Pierce Brosnan is in hot water, accused of trespassing in a Yellowstone thermal area

FILE - Pierce Brosnan, a cast member in "The Out-Laws," poses at a special screening of the film, Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Regal LA Live theaters in Los Angeles. Brosnan has been in hot water plenty of times as an actor playing the secret agent James Bond, though not in Yellowstone National Park. Now, for allegedly stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit, Brosnan faces two citations and a court date in the world's oldest national park. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Invision

By Mead Gruver, The Associated Press

Posted December 28, 2023 1:04 pm.

Last Updated December 28, 2023 1:12 pm.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Pierce Brosnan, whose fictitious movie character James Bond has been in hot water plenty of times, is now facing heat in real life, charged with stepping out of bounds in a thermal area during a recent visit to Yellowstone National Park.

Brosnan walked in an off-limits area at Mammoth Terraces, in the northern part of Yellowstone near the Wyoming-Montana line, on Nov. 1, according to two federal citations issued Tuesday.

Brosnan, 70, is scheduled for a mandatory court appearance on Jan. 23 in the courtroom of the world’s oldest national park. The Associated Press sent a request for comment to his Instagram account Thursday.

Yellowstone officials declined to comment. Brosnan was in the park on a personal visit and not for film work, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Wyoming said.

Mammoth Terraces is a scenic spot of mineral-encrusted hot springs bubbling from a hillside. They’re just some of the park’s hundreds of thermal features, which range from spouting geysers to gurgling mud pots, with water at or near the boiling point.

Going out-of-bounds in such areas can be dangerous: Some of the millions of people who visit Yellowstone each year get badly burned by ignoring warnings not to stray off the trail.

Getting caught can bring legal peril too, with jail time, hefty fines and bans from the park handed down to trespassers regularly.

In addition to his four James Bond films, Brosnan starred in the 1980s TV series “Remington Steele” and is known for starring roles in the films “Mrs. Doubtfire” and “The Thomas Crown Affair.”

Mead Gruver, The Associated Press

