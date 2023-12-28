Quebec reaches tentative deal with teachers union on strike since Nov. 23

Striking teachers and their supporters hold a rally in front of Premier François Legault's office, Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in Montreal. The Quebec government has reached a tentative deal with a union representing about 40 per cent of the province's teachers, who have been on strike since Nov. 23. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 28, 2023 9:28 am.

Last Updated December 28, 2023 9:42 am.

MONTREAL — The Quebec government has reached a tentative deal with a union representing about 40 per cent of the province’s teachers, who have been on unlimited strike since Nov. 23.

Fédération autonome de l’enseignement — or FAE — said Wednesday night that after 22 days of striking it is ready to present a deal to its leadership.

Shortly after, Treasury Board Chair Sonia LeBel and Education Minister Bernard Drainville confirmed that the deal involved salaries and working conditions for the roughly 66,000 members of the union.

The FAE took the most hard line out of all the public sector unions negotiating new contracts with the government, launching an unlimited general strike in November that shut about 800 schools. 

The union says if its leadership approves the deal, the agreement in principle will be presented to members in the new year.

On Wednesday the government said it had reached tentative deals on working conditions with all the unions that are part of a labour alliance representing about 420,000 public sector workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested
Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested

All four suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty police officer at a Scarborough Best Buy store earlier this month are now in custody facing charges after the last remaining suspect was arrested on Wednesday. Toronto...

1h ago

Brampton man charged after pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck near Eglinton and Dufferin
Brampton man charged after pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck near Eglinton and Dufferin

Toronto police have charged a Brampton man in the November death of a pedestrian who was struck by a dump truck near Eglinton Aveue West and Dufferin Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene just...

4h ago

Suspect sought in subway station sex assault
Suspect sought in subway station sex assault

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault at St. George Subway Station in November. Investigators say it happened on Tuesday, November 7 at around 10:10...

2h ago

Youth dead, one missing after teens fall through ice on the Rideau River
Youth dead, one missing after teens fall through ice on the Rideau River

A teenager has died after falling through ice on the Rideau River Wednesday night. Ottawa Police Service and firefighters continue to search for one youth who still remains missing. Emergency crews...

breaking

48m ago

