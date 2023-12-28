S&P/TSX composite slips, U.S. markets tick up

A currency trader reacts near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after a seven-week winning streak on Wall Street cooled. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 28, 2023 11:28 am.

Last Updated December 28, 2023 11:42 am.

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was down in late-morning trading on broad declines, while U.S. stock markets were up slightly.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 77.59 points at 20,938.32.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.53 points at 37,704.05. The S&P 500 index was up 6.38 points at 4,787.96, while the Nasdaq composite was up 24.99 points at 15,124.69.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.76 cents US compared with 75.73 cents US on Wednesday.

The February crude oil contract was down 49 cents at US$73.62 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was up 12 cents at US$2.55 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$8.60 at US$2,084.50 an ounce and the March copper contract was down four cents at US$3.92 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead
Last Canadian kidnapped by Hamas, Judih Weinstein Haggai, declared dead

The family of the only Canadian citizen who was still missing after Hamas militants conducted a brutal assault on Israel has confirmed her death. A relative says Judih Weinstein Haggai died on Oct....

1h ago

Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date

In part four of our 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

TRANSIT 2024

26m ago

Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested
Last at-large suspect in stabbing of off-duty officer at Scarborough Best Buy arrested

All four suspects in the stabbing of an off-duty police officer at a Scarborough Best Buy store earlier this month are now in custody facing charges after the last remaining suspect was arrested on Wednesday. Toronto...

2h ago

Brampton man charged after pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck near Eglinton and Dufferin
Brampton man charged after pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck near Eglinton and Dufferin

Toronto police have charged a Brampton man in the November death of a pedestrian who was struck by a dump truck near Eglinton Aveue West and Dufferin Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene just...

5h ago

