Suspect sought in subway station sex assault

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault at St. George Subway Station in November.

Investigators say it happened on Tuesday, November 7 at around 10:10 p.m.

In a release, police said the suspect walked closely behind the victim as they boarded a train at the station. The suspect then sexually assaulted the victim before exiting the train, police allege.

The suspect was last seen standing on the subway platform.

He’s described as 40 to 50 years old with black hair and a black beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured zip-up sweater, black hooded winter jacket, light blue jeans, and white and black slip-on shoes.

In a separate investigation police are looking for a suspect after reports of a sexual assault at Davisville Subway Station on August 17, 2023 at around 3:10 p.m.