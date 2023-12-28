Suspect sought in subway station sex assault

suspect
Police are seeking this suspect in connection to a sexual assault investigation. Toronto Police

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 28, 2023 8:14 am.

Toronto police have released images of a suspect wanted in connection to a sexual assault at St. George Subway Station in November.

Investigators say it happened on Tuesday, November 7 at around 10:10 p.m.

In a release, police said the suspect walked closely behind the victim as they boarded a train at the station. The suspect then sexually assaulted the victim before exiting the train, police allege.

The suspect was last seen standing on the subway platform.

He’s described as 40 to 50 years old with black hair and a black beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark coloured zip-up sweater, black hooded winter jacket, light blue jeans, and white and black slip-on shoes.

In a separate investigation police are looking for a suspect after reports of a sexual assault at Davisville Subway Station on August 17, 2023 at around 3:10 p.m.

GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes
GTA developer ordered to pay $180K after illegally selling pre-construction homes

An Ontario court has ordered a GTA-based developer to pay over $180,000 in fines and restitution after pleading guilty to illegally selling pre-construction homes. Ideal (BC) Developments has been...

22h ago

Brampton man charged after pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck near Eglinton and Dufferin
Brampton man charged after pedestrian struck and killed by dump truck near Eglinton and Dufferin

Toronto police have charged a Brampton man in the November death of a pedestrian who was struck by a dump truck near Eglinton Aveue West and Dufferin Road. Emergency crews responded to the scene just...

2h ago

George Stroumboulopoulos, NYT journalist, dairy CEO among 78 named to Order of Canada
George Stroumboulopoulos, NYT journalist, dairy CEO among 78 named to Order of Canada

OTTAWA — When George Stroumboulopoulos thinks back on his TV career, it's his time hosting The NewMusic in the early 2000s that resonates most. Many Canadians remember how the gregarious host introduced...

1h ago

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle, Toronto police say
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle, Toronto police say

Toronto police officers say the collision happened at Wynford Drive and Wynford Heights Crescent just before 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

6h ago

