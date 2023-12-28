Toronto woman charged after allegedly hitting parking officer with vehicle

A Toronto woman is facing multiple charges after police allege a parking officer was hit by a vehicle while conducting enforcement in the city’s east end Wednesday evening.

According to a statement issued by Toronto police, the incident happened at around 9:50 p.m. in the Wineva Avenue and Queen Street East area near Kew Gardens.

The statement said the parking enforcement officer was on patrol when they came across a vehicle illegally stopped. It said the officer asked a woman to move her vehicle.

It’s alleged the accused refused to move the vehicle before reversing, driving forward “intentionally striking” the officer and then taking off.

The parking officer was treated for minor injuries.

The woman, identified by Toronto police as 29-year-old Neya Ahmed, was later arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, dangerous operation of a conveyance, and other unspecified Highway Traffic Act offences.

The accused is set to appear in a downtown Toronto court on Feb. 6. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.