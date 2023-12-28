TTC to be free with extended service on New Year’s Eve

A TTC train runs along Line 2.
By Meredith Bond

Posted December 28, 2023 11:14 am.

The TTC will once again offer free and extended service overnight on New Year’s Eve so Torontonians can get to and from their celebrations safely.

Service will be extended until 3 a.m. on Monday Jan. 1, with the last train from Union to Finch departing at 2:31 a.m. and 2:27 a.m. to Vaughan Metropolitan Centre. The last southbound train from Finch to Union will depart at 2 a.m. and from Vaughan Metropolitan Centre at 1:50 a.m.

The last northbound train on Line 1 will connect at Bloor-Yonge Station with the last westbound and eastbound trains departing the station on Line 2 at 2:40 a.m.

For Line 2, the last eastbound train will depart Kipling Station at 2:15 a.m. and the last westbound train will depart Kennedy Station at 2:18 a.m.

The last train for Line 4 will depart Don Mills Station to head westbound at 3:09 a.m. and Sheppard-Yonge at 2:57 a.m.

Service will be free from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 8 a.m. on Jan. 1 with regular Sunday schedule resuming on New Year’s Day. The Blue Night Network will be operating until regular service begins at 8 a.m.

The City is encouraging residents to take the TTC to head to their fireworks displays that will be displayed across the waterfront and can be seen anywhere with views of the inner harbour.

Extra service will be provided on Lines 1 and 2, along with additional streetcars on the 501 Queen, 504 King, 509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina routes.

The 19 Bay and 72 Pape buses will be diverted to accommodate the fireworks display.

For more details on the TTC schedule, you can head to their website.

