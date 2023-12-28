breaking

Youth dead, one missing after teens fall through ice on the Rideau River

Undated photo of ice and snow-covered Rideau River near Manotick, Ontario. Phil Comeau | Flickr

By Andrew Osmond

Posted December 28, 2023 10:10 am.

A teenager has died after falling through ice on the Rideau River Wednesday night.

Ottawa Police Service and firefighters continue to search for one youth who still remains missing.

Emergency crews were called to Nicolls Island Road, an area of the Rideau River near Barrhaven and Manotick, around 11:44 p.m..

They were responding to reports of four youth who had fallen through the ice.

Two of the four individuals were immediately rescued from the water and taken to CHEO by paramedics.

Two others, a 16 and 17 year old, were believed to still be in the water.

The Ottawa Police Marine Unit and Ottawa Fire later recovered the deceased body of one of the missing teens.

The rescue operation, which took place through the night, included a surface and water search in very difficult conditions, police say.

The search continues for the second missing teen.

Police say in a statement, ‘This tragic incident affects us all and we have offered supports to the loved ones of the youths.’

