1 dead after truck hits several people in city in southern Germany

Emergency services from the police, fire department and ambulance stand at the scene of an accident in the city center in Passau, Germany, Friday Dec. 29, 2023. A deadly truck crash in southern Germany on Friday left one person dead, German police said. The 63-year old truck driver continued his ride after making a delivery in downtown Passau close to the city’s railway station, passed by a parked vehicle and then hit a group of five people. (Zema Medien/dpa via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 29, 2023 7:35 am.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 7:56 am.

BERLIN (AP) — One person is dead after a truck struck several people in southern Germany on Friday morning, police said.

The 63-year old truck driver struck a group of five people close to the railway station in downtown Passau, police said in a statement. A 37-year old woman died of her injuries at the site and the other four pedestrians were severely injured, including the 11-year-old child of the woman killed, police said.

The truck driver was injured and taken to a hospital.

A spokeswoman told German news agency dpa that police are “currently assuming that this was an accident situation.” Police said an investigation was ongoing.

The Associated Press


