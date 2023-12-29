1 injured in 2-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough

Toronto fire have rescued one person from a two-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough.

Crews were called to 30 Thunder Grove in the area of Finch Avenue and McCowan Road for a two-alarm residential high-rise fire on the 10th floor.

One person was rescued from a unit and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other residents were displaced and the fire has since been extinguished.

There’s no word on the cause on the fire at this point.