China appoints a new defense minister after months of uncertainty following sacking of predecessor

By The Associated Press

Posted December 29, 2023 6:27 am.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 6:42 am.

BEIJING (AP) — China has appointed a new defense minister after months of uncertainty following the firing of his predecessor for reasons still unexplained.

The official Xinhua News Agency announced former navy commander Dong Jun would serve in the largely ceremonial role, but offered no comment on the reasons for the switch or the current circumstances of previous minister Li Shangfu, who has not been seen or heard from since August.

The uncertainty surrounding the leadership of the world’s largest standing military comes as Washington and its Asian allies are offering stronger resistance to China’s bid to assert itself as the dominant military power in the region.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year

While most people will be preparing to celebrate New Year's Eve this Sunday, there are still lots of events to attend in the GTA over the weekend. More information on how to celebrate New Year's can...

1h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

18m ago

Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date

In part four of our 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

18h ago

Top Stories

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.

1h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year

While most people will be preparing to celebrate New Year's Eve this Sunday, there are still lots of events to attend in the GTA over the weekend. More information on how to celebrate New Year's can...

1h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

18m ago

Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line will likely miss 2024 contractual date

In part four of our 'Transit 2024' series, CityNews tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.

18h ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.

4h ago

3:18
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024
Ontario Line construction progressing, new bridge opening at Exhibition Station in 2024

In the second of a five-part series called 'Transit 2024,' Nick Westoll visits Exhibition station to get an update on the Ontario Line.
2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

More Videos