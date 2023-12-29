Civil rights leader removed from movie theater for using his own chair

FILE - Rev. William Barber, center, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign, speaks during a rally to press Congress to pass voting rights protections and the "Build Back Better Act," Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Washington.Barber was escorted by police out of a North Carolina movie theater, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023, after he insisted on using his own chair for medical reasons, prompting an apology from the nation's largest movie theater chain. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Ben Finley, The Associated Press

Posted December 29, 2023 11:37 am.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 11:42 am.

A civil rights leader was escorted by police out of a North Carolina movie theater after he insisted on using his own chair for medical reasons, prompting an apology from the nation’s largest movie theater chain.

The incident occurred Tuesday in Greenville during a showing of “The Color Purple.” The Rev. William Barber II said he needs the chair because he suffers from ankylosing spondylitis, a disabling bone disease.

Barber, 60, is co-chair of the national Poor People’s Campaign, which is modeled after an initiative launched in 1968 by the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Barber previously served as president of the North Carolina NAACP, leading protests over voter access at the Statehouse that got him and more than 1,000 people arrested for civil disobedience.

Barber said in a news release that management at the AMC theater asked an armed security guard and local police officers to remove him after he stood firm on using the chair. Barber said he agreed to be escorted out after officers said they’d have to close down the theater and arrest him.

Barber said he left his 90-year-old mother behind with an assistant to watch the film. Video of the incident shows Barber talking to an officer before walking out of the theater.

“How ridiculous is it that someone can’t be accommodated as the Americans with Disability Act requires and instead management would have police escort me out?” Barber said in the news release.

“With all the issues and real battles going on in the world, for managers of a theater to decide they can’t accommodate you and would rather remove you from a theater is absurd, which is why I prayed for them,” he added.

Greenville police said in a statement that a caller from the theater said a customer was arguing with employees and the theater wanted him removed. After a brief conversation with a responding police officer, “Barber agreed to leave the theater voluntarily,” police said. No charges were filed.

AMC apologized in a written statement, saying it welcomes and works hard to accommodate guests with disabilities, WRAL reported.

“We are also reviewing our policies with our theater teams to help ensure situations like this do not occur again,” the statement said.

Barber said he’ll meet next week with the chairman of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Adam Aron, after Aron reached out to him. Barber said he is “hopeful it will lead to just and good things for those with disabilities.”

Besides helping to run the Poor People’s Campaign, Barber also leads a nonprofit called Repairers of the Breach, which focuses on issues including voter suppression and poverty.

He was elected in 2005 to lead the state chapter of the NAACP, stepping down from the role in 2017. He also spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

Ben Finley, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

2h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

4h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

6h ago

Man tried to disarm officer during struggle at Richmond Hill hotel: police
Man tried to disarm officer during struggle at Richmond Hill hotel: police

A Markham man allegedly tried to wrest the gun from a York Regional Police officer during a struggle at the parking lot of a Richmond Hill hotel. A police release on Friday says it happened on Thursday...

59m ago

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

2h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

4h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

6h ago

Man tried to disarm officer during struggle at Richmond Hill hotel: police
Man tried to disarm officer during struggle at Richmond Hill hotel: police

A Markham man allegedly tried to wrest the gun from a York Regional Police officer during a struggle at the parking lot of a Richmond Hill hotel. A police release on Friday says it happened on Thursday...

59m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.

8h ago

3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.

10h ago

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

More Videos