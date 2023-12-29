FBI helping in hunt for Colorado Springs mother suspected of killing her 2 children, wounding third

By The Associated Press

Posted December 29, 2023 12:48 am.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 12:56 am.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — A Colorado Springs woman was being sought Thursday on suspicion of killing her two young children and wounding a third, authorities said.

Kimberlee Singler, 35, of Colorado Springs is wanted on an arrest warrant alleging murder, attempted murder and child abuse, according to a statement from the city.

Police answered a 911 call reporting a burglary at an apartment complex at around 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 and found the bodies of Singler’s 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, the statement said.

Singler was found injured along with her 11-year-old daughter. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment, the statement said.

“As the investigation into this case unfolded, it was determined the initial report of a burglary was unfounded,” the statement said.

Singler was last seen on Dec. 24. An arrest warrant was issued Dec. 26.

The FBI is assisting in the search for Singler, said Vikki Migoya of the agency’s Denver office.

