France heightens security for New Year’s Eve, with 90,000 police officers to be mobilized

By The Associated Press

Posted December 29, 2023 7:23 am.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 7:26 am.

PARIS (AP) — Security will be tight across France on New Year’s Eve, with 90,000 law enforcement officers set to be deployed, domestic intelligence chief Céline Berthon said Friday.

Of those, 6,000 will be in Paris, where French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said over 1.5 million people are expected to attend celebrations on the Champs-Elysees.

Speaking at a press conference, Darmanin cited a “very high terrorist threat” because, in part, of “what is happening in Israel and Palestine.”

Darmanin said that police for the first time will be able to use drones as part of security work, and that tens of thousands of firefighters and 5,000 soldiers would also be deployed.

New Year’s Eve celebrations in Paris will center on the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, including DJ sets, fireworks and video projections on the Arc de Triomphe.

The security challenge ahead of the Olympics was highlighted when a tourist was killed in a knife attack near the Eiffel Tower on Dec. 2. Large-scale attacks — such as that at the Bataclan in 2015, when Islamic extremists invaded the music hall and shot up cafe terraces, killing 130 people — also loom in memory.

The knife attack raised concern in France and abroad about security for the Games that begin July 26, in just under seven months. But law enforcement officials appear eager to show off a security-ready Paris.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year

While most people will be preparing to celebrate New Year's Eve this Sunday, there are still lots of events to attend in the GTA over the weekend. More information on how to celebrate New Year's can...

2h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

1h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

14m ago

Top Stories

New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area
New Year's Eve: Here's where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

In addition to many private events, there are several New Year's Eve events being held in various cities across the Greater Toronto Area.

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year
Weekend need-to-know: Take a dip into the New Year

While most people will be preparing to celebrate New Year's Eve this Sunday, there are still lots of events to attend in the GTA over the weekend. More information on how to celebrate New Year's can...

2h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

1h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

14m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.

6h ago

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

2:30
TTC plans on hiring additional frontline staff to deal with safety issues
TTC plans on hiring additional frontline staff to deal with safety issues

Recommendations going to the TTC board include 178 new "high-visibility" customer service agents and supervisors. Mark McAllister has more on other extended initiatives and the cost.
More Videos