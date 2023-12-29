Judge blocks most of an Iowa law banning some school library books and discussion of LGBTQ+ issues

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Nov. 8, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. On Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, a federal judge temporarily blocked key parts of an Iowa law that bans some books from school libraries and forbids teachers from raising LGBTQ+ issues. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted December 29, 2023 6:10 pm.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 6:42 pm.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge on Friday temporarily blocked key parts of an Iowa law that bans some books from school libraries and forbids teachers from raising LGBTQ+ issues.

Judge Stephen Locher’s preliminary injunction halts enforcement of the law, which was set to take effect Jan. 1 but already had resulted in the removal of hundreds of books from Iowa schools.

The law, which the Republican-led Legislature and GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds approved early in 2023, bans books depicting sex acts from school libraries and classrooms and forbids teachers from raising gender identity and sexual orientation issues with students through the sixth grade. Locher blocked enforcement of those two provisions.

The judge said the ban on books is “incredibly broad” and has resulted in the removal of history volumes, classics, award-winning novels and “even books designed to help students avoid being victimized by sexual assault.” He said that part of the law is unlikely to satisfy the constitution’s requirements for free speech.

In barring the provision barring any discussion of “gender identity” and “sexual orientation” in elementary school, Locher said the way it was written it was “wildly overbroad.”

Iowa educators lauded the decision.

“When education professionals return to work next week, they can do what they do best: take great care of all their students without fear of reprisal,” Mike Beranek, president of the Iowa State Education Association, said in a statement.

Reynolds’ office did not immediately comment on the ruling.

The judge let stand a requirement that school administrators notify parents if their child asks to change their pronouns or names, saying the plaintiffs did not have standing.

Iowa’s measure is part of a wave of similar legislation across the country. Typically backed by Republican lawmakers, the laws seek to prohibit discussion of gender and sexual orientation issues, ban treatments such as puberty blockers for transgender children, and restrict the use of restrooms in schools. Many have prompted court challenges.

Opponents of the Iowa law filed two lawsuits. One is on behalf of the organization Iowa Safe Schools and seven students, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and Lambda Legal. The other is by the Iowa State Education Association, publisher Penguin Random House and four authors.

The first lawsuit argues the measure is unconstitutional because it violates students’ and teachers’ free speech and equal protection rights. The second suit, which focused more narrowly on the book bans, argues the law violates the first and 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause.

Lawyers for both lawsuits said the law is broad and confusing.

At a Dec. 22 hearing, Daniel Johnston of the Iowa attorney general’s office argued that school officials were applying the book ban too broadly. When deciding whether to remove books, educators shouldn’t focus on the idea of a sex act but instead look for text or images that meet Iowa’s definition of a sex act, Johnston said.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

8h ago

Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with main focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with main focus on 5 rail corridors

CityNews speaks with the head of GO Transit capital projects about the network expansion plan in the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series.

TRANSIT 2024

14m ago

1 injured in 2-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough
1 injured in 2-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough

Toronto fire have rescued one person from a two-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough. Crews were called to 30 Thunder Grove in the area of Finch Avenue and McCowan Road for a two-alarm residential high-rise...

4h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

11h ago

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

8h ago

Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with main focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with main focus on 5 rail corridors

CityNews speaks with the head of GO Transit capital projects about the network expansion plan in the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series.

TRANSIT 2024

14m ago

1 injured in 2-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough
1 injured in 2-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough

Toronto fire have rescued one person from a two-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough. Crews were called to 30 Thunder Grove in the area of Finch Avenue and McCowan Road for a two-alarm residential high-rise...

4h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.

14h ago

2:59
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto

While the city does its best to operate ice rinks with refrigeration systems, toboggan hills and snow loops on public golf courses aren't yet an option. Mark McAllister went exploring for something to do.
3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
1:35
Annual Christmas Day mass celebrated at St. Michael's Cathedral
Annual Christmas Day mass celebrated at St. Michael's Cathedral

It’s one of Toronto's oldest and largest Christmas traditions, bringing people together on Bond Street. Hundreds gathered at St. Michael's Cathedral Basilica to celebrate the annual Christmas Day mass.
More Videos