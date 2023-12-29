Man tried to disarm officer during struggle at Richmond Hill hotel: police

A Markham man allegedly tried to wrest the gun from a York Regional Police officer during a struggle at the parking lot of a Richmond Hill hotel.

A police release on Friday says it happened on Thursday at around 2:45 a.m. when an officer approached a suspicious vehicle in the hotel parking lot in the Yonge Street and Elgin Mills Road area.

“The driver stepped out of the vehicle and engaged with the officer,” the release states. “During the course of the interaction, a struggle ensued during which the male grabbed the officer’s service pistol and attempted to disarm him.”

A girl, aged 16, was a passenger in the vehicle at the time.

During a subsequent search of the vehicle police say they seized a loaded Glock 19 handgun with a prohibited magazine (pictured below).

Both the driver, and the teen girl, were arrested and charged.

Syed Ali Mahrous Raza, 22, of Markham, and the teen, are both facing charges including unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, among others.

Raza is separately facing charges of attempt to disarm a peace officer and obstruct a peace officer.