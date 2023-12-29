Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 29, 2023 6:44 pm.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 6:56 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

The Toronto Stock Exchange (20,958.44, up by 29.06 points):

TC Energy Corporation (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.10 per cent, to $51.76 on 9.6 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down 53 cents, or $12.10 per cent, to $3.85 on 7.5 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 37 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $86.81 on 6.8 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 37 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $85.62 on 5.3 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Materials. Up one cent, or 3.30 per cent, to 47 cents on 4.6 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up 27 cents, or 0.42 per cent to $64.5 on 4.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Boeing is asking airlines to inspect its 737 Max jets for a potential loose bolt in the rudder control system, the airplane maker and Federal Aviation Administration confirmed this week. The FAA said it would be “closely monitoring” the targeted inspections. The agency said Thursday that Boeing issued its inspection guidance to airlines after an international operator found a bolt with a missing nut during routine maintenance. In a separate case, Boeing also discovered an undelivered aircraft that had a nut that was not properly tightened.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and parent company George Weston Ltd. say they have both entered into automatic share purchase plans with brokers. The plans will allow the grocer’s broker to buy back shares at times when Loblaw and George Weston would not be active because of insider trading rules and internal trading blackout periods. The automatic buybacks will form part of the companies’ existing repurchase programs. Loblaw has a program running until May 4 to buy up to 16 million shares or about five per cent of its issued and outstanding shares.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

8h ago

Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with main focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with main focus on 5 rail corridors

CityNews speaks with the head of GO Transit capital projects about the network expansion plan in the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series.

TRANSIT 2024

12m ago

1 injured in 2-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough
1 injured in 2-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough

Toronto fire have rescued one person from a two-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough. Crews were called to 30 Thunder Grove in the area of Finch Avenue and McCowan Road for a two-alarm residential high-rise...

4h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

10h ago

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

8h ago

Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with main focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with main focus on 5 rail corridors

CityNews speaks with the head of GO Transit capital projects about the network expansion plan in the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series.

TRANSIT 2024

12m ago

1 injured in 2-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough
1 injured in 2-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough

Toronto fire have rescued one person from a two-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough. Crews were called to 30 Thunder Grove in the area of Finch Avenue and McCowan Road for a two-alarm residential high-rise...

4h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.

14h ago

2:59
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto

While the city does its best to operate ice rinks with refrigeration systems, toboggan hills and snow loops on public golf courses aren't yet an option. Mark McAllister went exploring for something to do.
3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
1:35
Annual Christmas Day mass celebrated at St. Michael's Cathedral
Annual Christmas Day mass celebrated at St. Michael's Cathedral

It’s one of Toronto's oldest and largest Christmas traditions, bringing people together on Bond Street. Hundreds gathered at St. Michael's Cathedral Basilica to celebrate the annual Christmas Day mass.
More Videos