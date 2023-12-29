New Year’s Eve: Here’s where you can ring in 2024 across the Greater Toronto Area

While the city does its best to operate ice rinks with refrigeration systems, toboggan hills and snow loops on public golf courses aren't yet an option. Mark McAllister went exploring for something to do.

By Nick Westoll

Posted December 29, 2023 5:30 am.

As 2023 comes to a close, municipalities and other organizations across the Greater Toronto Area are ramping up preparations for New Year’s Eve.

If you’re looking to enjoy New Year’s festivities Sunday night and into Monday morning, there are several options to consider.

As for getting around across the region, GO Transit and UP Express will be offering fare-free rides after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Toronto

Once again, the main festivities will be held along Toronto’s waterfront this year instead of at Nathan Phillips Square and city hall.

Celebrations will begin at 10 p.m. on Sunday. The City of Toronto Festivities, music, and pop-up dance performances will be happening at Sherbourne Common (61 Dockside Dr.), Harbourfront Centre’s Exhibition Common (235 Queens Quay West) and the Toronto Music Garden (476 Queens Quay West). Other recommended viewing spots included Sugar Beach, Harbour Square, HTO and Little Norway parks.

The countdown to the midnight fireworks show begins at 11:30 p.m. A live stream of the City of Toronto’s event can also be seen.

If you want to ring in New Year’s Eve at the CN Tower, 360 Restaurant is celebrating with a three-course meal.

Over at The Junction Underground, there will be party with a theme that dates back 40 years. Part of the ticket proceeds will be donated to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

The TTC will be fare-free between 7 p.m. on Sunday and 8 a.m. on Monday. Subway service will also be extended slightly later than normal. Click here for more information.

Brampton

To help usher in Brampton’s 50th anniversary, Our Lady Peace and Keshia Chanté are among the musicians who will be performing at Garden Square in the city’s downtown for New Year’s Eve.

The event will start at 7 p.m. and will also have various performances, outdoor skating, food vendors and fireworks at 12 a.m.

Mississauga

The City of Mississauga will be celebrating the municipality’s 50th anniversary as it welcomes in 2024. Shawn Desman will be headlining the event at Celebration Square (300 City Centre Dr.).

Starting at 8 p.m., there will be a New Year’s Eve celebration for children accompanied by a snowmobile stunt show, dancing and a confetti countdown. Between 9 and 10:30 there will be musical performances followed by another snowmobile stunt show performance. Desman will take the stage at 11 p.m. and fireworks will happen at 12 a.m.

Road closures will be in effect around the Mississauga civic centre. MiWay bus services will be fare-free after 7 p.m.

Oshawa

The City of Oshawa is also marking an anniversary this New Year’s Eve after being incorporated on March 8, 1924. In the lead-up to the big day, the City is hosting a family-friendly celebration at the Delpark Homes Centre (1771 Harmony Rd. N.) between 6 and 9 p.m. There will be free ticketed magic shows, swimming, skating, live entertainment and crafts.

Other suggestions

Destination Ontario has a list of additional suggestions for other regions in the province.

