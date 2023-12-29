North Dakota governor declares emergency for ice storm that left thousands without power

Ice coats a vehicle in Bismarck, N.D., on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. An ice storm, part of a multistate storm in the Northern Plains, struck eastern North Dakota beginning Monday afternoon, Dec. 25, and moved westward, making highways slippery and impacting travel. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 29, 2023 12:56 pm.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 1:12 pm.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday declared a statewide emergency in response to an ice storm that felled power lines, leaving more than 20,000 people without electricity around the Christmas holiday.

Burgum also plans to seek a presidential disaster declaration that would free up federal aid to help cover the costs of repairing hundreds of utility poles, his office said in a news release.

More than 4,000 customers remained without power as of Friday, according to PowerOutage.us.

The ice storm was part of a major winter storm that struck the central U.S. earlier this week, causing flight delays and blizzard conditions the day after Christmas.

A powerful, deadly storm also blasted the Northeast before the holiday, causing flooding, power outages and damage to roads and other infrastructure. Elsewhere, high surf hammered the West Coast and Hawaii.

In North Dakota earlier this week, the ice storm forced sections of interstate highways to close, including from Grand Forks to the Canadian border. Police in the capital of Bismarck responded to more than 175 crashes on Tuesday, and roads were so slick in the city that people donned ice skates for fun on neighborhood streets.

Burgum’s statewide emergency declaration directs state government agencies to lend help, if needed, to local and tribal governments, and is key for the governor’s presidential disaster declaration request, according to his office.

State agencies such as the Department of Emergency Services have worked with the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives and utility companies to restore power.

Officials opened an emergency shelter and a warming house in two areas of the state, which has a total population of about 784,000. Burgum’s office asked people to contact local authorities if they need shelter, and to avoid power lines that are down.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

4h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

6h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

7h ago

White rhino gives birth to calf at Toronto Zoo after 11 years in the facility
White rhino gives birth to calf at Toronto Zoo after 11 years in the facility

A white rhino calf was born at the Toronto Zoo this week. Zoo officials say a rhino named Sabi gave birth to a healthy calf just before 8 a.m. on Thursday. This is the 15-year-old rhino's second...

51m ago

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

4h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

6h ago

Banking changes to look out for in 2024
Banking changes to look out for in 2024

The federal government approved RBC’s $13.5-billion takeover of HSBC Canada in the waning days of 2023, despite concerns from critics that it will stifle competition. Banking customers will start to...

7h ago

White rhino gives birth to calf at Toronto Zoo after 11 years in the facility
White rhino gives birth to calf at Toronto Zoo after 11 years in the facility

A white rhino calf was born at the Toronto Zoo this week. Zoo officials say a rhino named Sabi gave birth to a healthy calf just before 8 a.m. on Thursday. This is the 15-year-old rhino's second...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.

10h ago

3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
1:26
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite
Report: Jays re-sign fan favourite

The Blue Jays have reportedly signed a fan favourite plus a mini Raptors reunion in Miami on Christmas Day.

12h ago

2:31
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal
What happens if your rental unit is deemed illegal

If a rental unit is found to be illegal, tenants could face eviction. Dilshad Burman with the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants in such a scenario.

More Videos