Pair of former Detroit Tigers scouts sue team alleging age discrimination

By The Associated Press

Posted December 29, 2023 4:07 pm.

Last Updated December 29, 2023 4:12 pm.

DETROIT (AP) — A pair of former Detroit Tigers scouts sued the team, alleging age discrimination over their terminations after the 2020 season.

Gary Pellant and Randall Johnson filed the suit Thursday in U.S. District Court in Detroit, claiming a shift toward analytics was accompanied by a “false stereotype” that older scouts lacked acumen for newer scouting tools.

They claim wrongful termination and post-termination employment interference in violation of the Age Discrimination and Enforcement Act of 1967 and violations of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act, a Michigan law that took effect in 1977. They also alleged disparate treatment age discrimination and/or disparate impact age discrimination in violation of the Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act.

They asked for back pay, front pay and compensatory and punitive damages.

The Tigers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Seventeen former Major League Baseball scouts sued the league, its teams and Commissioner Rob Manfred in June in U.S. District Court in Denver. They alleged violations of ADEA along with laws in 11 states and New York City.

Pellant, 68, is from Chandler, Arizona, and Johnson, 67, is from Valley Center, California. The pair said they worked for multiple teams for more than 20 years before they were let go by the Tigers on Oct. 31, 2020. The suit did not specify which other teams they worked for or when they were hired by the Tigers.

“Plaintiffs are among hundreds if not thousands of employees to be separated from employment with defendant in the last eight years as a result of a decision by the defendant and the MLB to replace older employees with younger employees,” the complaint said.

The suit added that after Manfred became commissioner in January 2015, “MLB endeavored to begin heavily recruiting younger scouts, at the same time intentionally pushing out from the older scouts with prior knowledge, qualifications, expertise, and training, based on a false stereotype that older scouts lacked the ability to use analytics and engage in video scouting with the same acumen as younger scouts.”

The pair said they were among four Tigers scouts over 60 who were terminated and remaining scouts ranged in age from early 20s to early 50s. The suit said 51 of at least 83 “older scouts” were let go among the 30 teams.

“Defendant claims they terminated plaintiffs due to the financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic,” the suit alleged. “COVID-19 was a pretextual reason to terminate plaintiffs’ employment.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

7h ago

Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with main focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with main focus on 5 rail corridors

CityNews speaks with the head of GO Transit capital projects about the network expansion plan in the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series.

TRANSIT 2024

32m ago

1 injured in 2-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough
1 injured in 2-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough

Toronto fire have rescued one person from a two-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough. Crews were called to 30 Thunder Grove in the area of Finch Avenue and McCowan Road for a two-alarm residential high-rise...

2h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

9h ago

Top Stories

25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA
25 stolen vehicles valued at $2.2M recovered by York police, CBSA

Authorities managed to put another dent in the burgeoning auto theft industry, with York Regional Police announcing on Friday the seizure of 25 stolen vehicles valued at more than $2.2 million. The...

7h ago

Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with main focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with main focus on 5 rail corridors

CityNews speaks with the head of GO Transit capital projects about the network expansion plan in the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series.

TRANSIT 2024

32m ago

1 injured in 2-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough
1 injured in 2-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough

Toronto fire have rescued one person from a two-alarm high rise fire in Scarborough. Crews were called to 30 Thunder Grove in the area of Finch Avenue and McCowan Road for a two-alarm residential high-rise...

2h ago

New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day

Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

2:11
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'
More complaints about popular Toronto pedestrian bridge, 'it's unsanitary'

CityNews revisits a pedestrian bridge that’s been plagued with problems since it was built more than two years ago. We’re hearing more complaints about its upkeep. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

3:01
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors
Massive expansion of GO Transit network underway with major focus on 5 rail corridors

In the last story of our 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll speaks with the head of capital projects for GO Transit about the expansion program that's underway for the network.

13h ago

2:59
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto
Milder winter weather impacts outdoor activities in Toronto

While the city does its best to operate ice rinks with refrigeration systems, toboggan hills and snow loops on public golf courses aren't yet an option. Mark McAllister went exploring for something to do.

23h ago

3:01
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date
Hazel McCallion LRT tracks being installed, but line to likely miss key 2024 construction date

In the fourth story of our five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Hazel McCallion LRT line in Mississauga and Brampton and gets a project update.
2:57
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress
Metrolinx 'very confident' Finch West LRT will open by end of 2024 after recent progress

In the third story of the five-part 'Transit 2024' series, Nick Westoll tours the Finch West LRT line. Metrolinx officials say they're "very confident" the line will open by the end of 2024 due to recent progress. It was supposed to be open in 2023.
More Videos